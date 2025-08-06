Here’s when Wednesday season 2 returns with the remaining episodes

Today is the big day! Wednesday season 2 part 1 is now available to stream on Netflix, and boy what a way to start off a new installment! Following a whirlwind summer, Wednesday Addams is back at Nevermore Academy for a brand-new semester. This time, she's not only unraveling a fresh supernatural mystery but also determined to uncover the identity of her mysterious stalker.

Unlike the first season, which saw all the episodes released at once, Netflix decided to release Wednesday season 2 in batches. We've seen this happen a lot lately with some of the platform’s biggest hits, such as Stranger Things, Outer Banks, Bridgerton and You.

While the exact reason hasn’t been officially stated for why the streaming giant has been shifting toward split-season releases, it's widely believed to be a strategic move. Releasing episodes in batches helps Netflix keep the buzz going, keep fans engaged over time, and encourages subscribers to stay tuned for what's next.

However, I don't think the streaming giant has to worry about anyone losing interest in Wednesday. Fans had to wait over two years for the new season of the horror series to come out, and they still remain as passionate as ever.

Part 1 was released on Aug. 6 and consisted of four episodes. In these new episodes, Wednesday at last discovers who has been sending her creepy notes and stalking her, while also uncovering the chilling truth behind the murders plaguing Jericho. After that jaw-dropping part 1 ending that left Wednesday’s fate hanging in the balance, anticipation is at an all-time high as fans await the release of the remaining episodes.

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin in episode 202 of Wednesday | Jonathan Hession/Netflix

Wednesday season 2 part 2 arrives on Netflix in September 2025

Unfortunately, there will be quite a wait until we see Wednesday and Co back on our screens. Wednesday season 2 part 2 won't make its way to Netflix until 28 days from now, which is a whole month. The exact release date is Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.

Like the first part, the second and final part of season 2 will consist of four episodes. You can expect these new episodes to drop at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET on Sept. 3. This is when part 1 was released, and the typical release time for most Netflix original series.

Spoilers are ahead from Wednesday season 2 part 1.

Although plot details for Wednesday season 2 part 2 have not been revealed, we know the story will pick up where part 1 left off. That means we’ll discover what happened to Wednesday after Tyler, aka the Hyde, pushed her out of a window at the Willow Hill asylum. The last time we saw Wednesday, she was unconscious on the ground with a bloody face.

Meanwhile, Tyler/Hyde was seen fleeing the scene as police closed in. Then there’s the lingering question of whether Marilyn Thornhill, also known as Laurel Gates, survived. Just before escaping, Tyler/Hyde attacked her by driving his claws into her back and slamming her against the wall. She was last shown lying motionless on the ground with her eyes wide open, which could mean she’s dead.

However, anything is possible in this show, and viewers shouldn’t be surprised if her story takes an unexpected twist in the episodes to come. We also need to find out more about that vision Wednesday had of Enid's impending death. Overall, there's still so much to explore, and we can't wait to see how the remaining episodes of the season wrap up. The second season will most likely end on a cliffhanger, seeing as though the horror show has already been renewed for a third season.

