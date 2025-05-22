Wednesday season 2 showrunners promise to delve deeper into the Addams Family in new sneak peek

Netflix has dropped a new sneak peek of the upcomingWednesday season 2. The clips featured in this new featurette showcases the more family-heavy plot, which doesn’t just focus on the titular Wednesday.

It looks like season will focus more on Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Joonas Suotamo as Lurch, and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester.

Joining the family on screen is Wednesday’s grandmother, played by the iconic Joanna Lumley. The family played a background role in the first season of the hit Netflix show, but it looks like the will come into the light for the upcoming episodes.

The Addams Family appears more in Wednesday season 2

According to the showrunners, Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, the second series of the "global phenomenon" will shift its focus and concentrate on the spooky family. "There really isn't a lot of Addams Family lore, so we wanted to delve deeper into the family," Gough says in the clip.

Millar added that season 2 has allowed the writers to expand character arcs and see how they explore Nevermore. This includes placing Wednesday’s little brother, Pugsley, in Nevermore, where director Tim Burton describes him as "an outcast among outcasts this season.”

“He really wants to fit in, and he really wants a friend, but it’s not looking very good,” says Ordonez in the new interview, shows his uneasy start with Eugene Ottinger (Moosa Mustafa). With two kids on campus, Morticia and Gomez have more reason to come and visit Nevermore.

Jenna Ortega, who executive produces as well as stars in Wednesday, says the upcoming series will be much more focused on horror and less on romance. “I think everything is bigger,” Ortega revealed on the red carpet at the Emmys. “It’s a lot more action-packed. I think each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice.”

One of the action scenes shown in the featurette is a fencing scene between Wednesday and her mother Morticia. “I feel really, really lucky to be experiencing this mother-daughter dynamic with someone as incredible as Catherine,” Jenna beamed in the behind the scenes clip.

While we will get to see more of the Addams Family and learn more about their family dynamic, a host of new famous faces are joining Wednesday season 2. Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Noah B. Taylor, Evie Templeton, and Owen Painter will join the show as series regulars.

Don’t just expect new series regulars, the upcoming season will be full of famous guest stars. Alongside Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, and Heather Matarazzo will also appear in the drama. Lady Gaga is also set to appear, although her role is being kept a close secret alongside Christopher Lloyd, who played Uncle Fester in the films.

Wednesday season 2 part 1 premieres Netflix Aug. 6 on Netflix, and season 2 part 2 follows on Sept. 3, just in time for us all to get our Halloween costumes ready.