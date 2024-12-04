Wednesday season 2 wraps filming, set for 2025 release on Netflix
By Bryce Olin
It'd been a while since we had any official updates on Wednesday season 2, but that all changed at the beginning of December. Rumors started swirling about Wednesday season 2, and now, Netflix has confirmed what we'd all been hearing over the last few days.
Netflix just announced via press release that the cast and crew have officially wrapped production on season 2. Production started in April 2024 and continued filming through the end of November.
That's not all the good news about Wednesday season 2, either!
Wednesday season 2 premieres in 2025
In addition to the good news about filming finishing up this fall/winter, Netflix confirmed (again!) that Wednesday season 2 release will be in 2025. Obviously, Netflix hasn't shared a date yet, but we're hopeful we'll find out the release date within the next few months.
Thanks to our friends at Netflix Life, it looks like there's some reason to believe that we might not have to wait too far into 2025 until Wednesday season 2 premieres on Netflix. There's a tie-in book, Wednesday: Book of Outcasts, from Penguin Random House that will be released on May 6, 2025. When we've seen books released based on other Netflix projects, they usually come out sometime around the new season. We can't say for sure that will happen with Wednesday season 2, but it's first good sign that we have for Wednesday season 2 coming in the first half of the year.
Along with that, it sure seems like May 2025 would be the first month that we even could season Wednesday season 2. For its big shows, especially of the horror/fantasy variety, we usually see gaps of about 6-8 months between production ending and the release of the new season. Just something to keep in mind.
I was expecting Netflix would save Wednesday season 2 for Q4 with Halloween and the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. That's when the first season premiered, but there are a ton of big Netflix shows coming in 2025, including new seasons of Stranger Things, Squid Game, Ginny and Georgia, You, and many more. Along with Wednesday, those are some of the most popular Netflix shows of all time.
First look at Jenna Ortega in Wednesday season 2
In addition to the production news and release update, Netflix also shared the first look at Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday season 2!
It appears Wednesday is somewhere around Nevermore Academy. I can't remember if we've seen this location before, but it's definitely creepy. Wednesday looks as enthused as ever to be whatever graveyard this is!
In the press release, Netflix captioned the photo, "Wednesday is thrilled to share the dreadful production of season 2 has come to an end."
It should also be noted the first look is from episode 6 of the seasons, so do with that what you will.
In season 2, Ortega will be joined by Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luiz Gusman, Christopher Lloyd, Fred Armisen, Isaac Ordonez, Thandiwe Newton, Victor Dorobantu, Billie Piper, and more.
Creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are back for season to, along with Tim Burton who returns as director. The gang is all there!
We'll share more updates about Wednesday season 2 as we find out. For now, cross your fingers and hope that we'll see Wednesday season 2 sometime this spring!