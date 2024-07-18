Wednesday season 2 is coming in 2025, Netflix says
By Bryce Olin
Netflix finally confirmed the release year for one of its biggest shows of all time. Wednesday season 2 officially premieres on Netflix in 2025.
Earlier this year, Deadline published a list of returning Netflix shows coming in 2025. Wednesday season 2 was on that list, but Netflix didn't officially confirm that the new season of the hit series starring Jenna Ortega would be back until July 18, 2024.
Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos was speaking on the Q2 Netflix earnings call. As he was wrapping up, Sarandos shared a list of Netflix shows back in 2024 and a list of shows that will be coming in 2025. Wednesday season 2 was announced in the latter group, along with Stranger Things season 5.
"Looking forward through 2025, you’ve got new seasons of Wednesday, Stranger Things, and The Night Agent, and we’re in production on One Piece, so there’s a ton of excitement there just in our series."
Don't bury the lede! Wednesday and Stranger Things are two of Netflix's biggest shows. Of course, fans want to know when those are coming out. Well, they're both confirmed to premiere next year on Netflix.
By now, most fans know that Wednesday season 2 is not coming to Netflix this year, but it's hard to keep up with all of the news lately.
Production on Wednesday season 2 just started in Ireland in the spring of 2024. The cast and crew got back to work in April. According to production listings, filming is supposed to continue on the new season until August. That's not the official date, so we'll have to wait until Netflix announces the end of production on the new season until we know for sure what's happening.
Assuming all goes well, Wednesday season 2 could, in theory, be ready to release in early 2025. It's still going to be well over two years since the first season premiered, but we might not have to wait all the way until the summer or fall of 2025 for the new season. Netflix won't announce the Wednesday season 2 release date for a while. There's still so much that has to happen, but I'd bet we'll see the new series in Q1 or Q2 2025 if all goes well with production.
Along with Ortega, Emma Myers, who stars in the new Netflix series A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, Hunter Doohan, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Joy Sunday, Fred Armisen, and more cast members will return for season 2. Steve Buscemi, Christopher Lloyd, and more new cast members will join the series in season 2, as well.
We'll share more news about Wednesday season 2 as we find out! Stay tuned!