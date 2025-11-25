Wednesday lands Penny Dreadful actress as a major Frump family character

When it comes to casting, there are certain characters who need to be just right; the type of person almost everyone has in their minds. Wednesday season 3 will have one of those characters, and the casting team has got it just right.

Penny Dreadful’s Eva Green will join the series, which was picked up for a third season just ahead of the season 2 premiere. Of course, a storyline from the second season has to come up in Wednesday season 3. It’s all about Ophelia Frump.

"Battlefield" (Campo Di Battaglia) Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival | Andreas Rentz/GettyImages

Eva Green will play Ophelia Frump on Wednesday season 3

Green will take on the role of the character we’ve heard a lot about. There was speculation that Lady Gaga would end up taking on the role. Lady Gaga joined the series during season 2 as Rosalyn Rottwood, but many suspected that there was more to this character, including a secret identity. The latest casting news has thwarted those theories, but that doesn’t mean Rosalyn isn’t hiding something major.

We knew from the ending to Wednesday season 2’s finale that we had to meet Ophelia during the third season. Casting Green in the role is spot on, as she has taken on some dark and twisty characters in the past, but she always brings humanity to the role.

When speaking to Tudum.com, creators and co-showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar shared how “haunting and beautifully unpredictable” Green is in her work, making her “the perfect choice for Aunt Ophelia.”

Green also shared her excitement in joining the world:

“I’m thrilled to join the woefully twisted world of ‘Wednesday’ as Aunt Ophelia. This show is such a deliciously dark and witty world, I can’t wait to bring my own touch of cuckooness to the Addams family."

Wednesday. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in episode 208 of Wednesday. Cr. Helen Sloan/Netflix © 2025

Who is Ophelia Frump on Wednesday?

We heard a lot about Ophelia throughout the second season. She is a raven, just like our titular character, but she pushed her powers to their limit. In the end, she was committed to Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital, before escaping.

At the end of season 2, Wednesday got a vision of a woman with long blonde hair and a flower crown. Then we learned that Hester Frump had her daughter kept in a cage. We only saw Ophelia from the back, but it’s clear that there is a danger to Wednesday via this character. Is this why Hester has kept her daughter locked up, or has Hester done something to create a threat toward Wednesday Addams?

Those who know The Addams Family of the past have met Ophelia before. She was played by Carolyn Jones in the 1960s TV series, with Jones putting on a blonde wig to play Ophelia and taking it off to play Morticia. Wednesday has chosen to cast someone different, but the blonde hair is a signature trait that has been kept.

Wednesday is available to stream on Netflix.