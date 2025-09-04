Why Wednesday season 3 won't be streaming on Netflix anytime soon

All eight episodes of Wednesday season 2 are finally streaming on Netflix! It's been almost three years since the first season of the Netflix original series starring Jenna Ortega captivated audiences. Most Netflix fans are preparing for a long wait for Wednesday season 3.

On that point, we're here to share some woeful news, along with some pretty good news about the next season.

Wednesday season 3 is already in the works

The least surprising news of the summer is that Wednesday season 3 is officially in the works on Netflix. The streamer announced the season 3 renewal right before the premiere of Wednesday season 2 part 1 earlier this summer.

There had been rumors for months that Wednesday season 3 was already in development, and it makes sense why. This is the most popular English Netflix language show, according to Netflix, although some might say Stranger Things is actually more popular. Anyway, it's a huge success. Ortega is a massive star, and there's so much story to tell after that season 2 ending. There's no way Netflix is just going to let a show with so much potential slip through Things's fingers like that.

The writers were working on Wednesday season 3 before season 2 premiered

Even if Wednesday season 3 was filmed and ready to go, there's just no way Netflix, which makes its money via subscriptions, is going to release the next season of Wednesday anytime soon. That's just how it works. Even the quickest streaming TV shows, like The Bear, take about a year between seasons.

We're going to be waiting at least that long for Wednesday season 3, and it's probably going to be a lot longer.

In an interview with Collider, creators Miles Millar and Al Gough revealed that they are already writing Wednesday season 3.

"We're actually in the writers' room for season 3. So we're down the road a bit in the writers' room. But now we've, of course, stopped to launch season 2," Gough told the outlet.

Production on Wednesday season 3 reportedly begins this year

There were multiple reports that Wednesday season 3 will start filming in the spring of 2026, but there have been others, including Collider and Forbes, that indicate production actually begins before the end of 2025.

Steve Weintraub of Collider even referenced that 2025 production start date in the interview with Gough and Millar. While they didn't confirm production starts later this year, they didn't say it's not happening!

That's potentially good news, but Gough and Millar also mentioned that production will likely take about nine months while the post-production work continues up to the day before the series drops on Netflix. It's very similar to Stranger Things in that way. Famously, the Duffers were adding shots even after the release of season 4.

Here's what Millar said:

"We are going to be dropping visual effects shots into this last episode the day before it drops on Netflix. So, it is up to the wire in terms that we always push visual effects to the max in terms of what we can do. These aren’t just episodes; they really are movie-scale productions,"

He also mentioned:

"Here we're shooting eight episodes in nine months, and the level of visual effects and production is much higher. So, 18 months would be the bare minimum we could get this show back up, just from production to air."

A year and a half. Minimum. And, let's be real, it's going to be longer than that, probably.

Wednesday season 3 won't premiere until 2027 at the earliest

While we might not be waiting almost three years between season 2 and season 3, the wait is still going to be quite a long time. Another woeful wait is in store for fans, even if production starts later this year.

Collider also asked specifically about 2027, and Gough said, "Yeah, that would be ideal."

So, that appears to be the timeline we're looking at. There's no chance we'll see Wednesday solving mysteries in 2026. The earliest we could see that will be in 2027.

Now, there are still a lot of things that have to go right with that timeline, of course. Imagine a world where those spring 2026 production start rumors were right. Add in nine months of filming, at least that long for post-production, and you're looking at a late 2027 or early 2028 premiere for Wednesday season 3.

That's the unfortunate reality for some of these huge TV shows. But, hey, at least it's probably not going to be another three years! I'm going to channel my inner Enid and be a little more positive.

Stay tuned for more news about Wednesday season 3!