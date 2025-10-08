Wednesday should let these 2 characters develop a real dynamic in season 3

There are spoilers ahead from Wednesday season 2.

Both integral to Wednesday's narrative and journey, Enid Sinclair and Tyler Galpin have each more than made their mark during the first two seasons of Wednesday. However, with the exception of a few scenes here and there, Wednesday has never really spent time developing any sort of dynamic between the two characters on their own. Up until the conclusion of season 2, it made sense with the direction of the narrative.

In season 1, Enid and Tyler behaved as Wednesday's two main scene partners who brought out different sides of Wednesday's personality as she developed close bonds with each of them. In season 2, Tyler and Enid remain strongly on opposing sides of the narrative. But with the introduction of Capri, it opened the door for the opportunity to explore a potential dynamic between Enid and Tyler in season 3.

Throughout most of season 2, Capri acts as a mentor to Enid, warning her about what it could mean to be an Alpha werewolf, and being the most positive figure for a werewolf mentor that Enid has supposedly had so far. However, the plot twist at the conclusion of season 2 sees Capri reach out to Tyler as well, not becoming his next Master, but his new mentor. Considering these developments under the suggestion that Capri's intentions are good, this could mean an opportunity to bridge the gap, potentially bringing Tyler and Enid into the same fold.

Hunter Doohan as Tyler in episode 205 of Wednesday | Netflix

Although Enid has already determined that Wednesday is her pack, that does not mean that Enid's circle can not expand. Meanwhile, season 3 going in this direction could create a way to allow Tyler to become involved with more of the show's main characters again, as he spent season 2 either isolated or in direct opposition to everyone else.

As different as Tyler and Enid may be as people, with Enid being more bubbly and upbeat while Tyler struggles with darkness and angst, both of these characters share a similarity in the trauma and toxic families they grew up in. The execution of those behaviors is different. Enid is emotionally distressed and disregarded by her relatives as she was a late bloomer in wolfing out. Meanwhile, Tyler's father neglected him, and his master, Thornhill, took advantage of his Hyde to turn him into a murderer who did her bidding.

For as dark and brooding as Wednesday Addams may be, it can not be denied that she came from a loving and supportive family, and thus does not share that backstory. However, both Tyler and Enid found a connection in Wednesday that they had not found in others. Wednesday's individual relationships with Enid and Tyler are fan-favorites for a reason. Each dynamic is integral to the plot, complicated in its own way, and shows a constant push and pull in one way or another that brings out the development of every character involved.

Emma Myers in episode 206 of Wednesday | Bernard Walsh/Netflix

Creating a dynamic specifically between Tyler and Enid could lead to the growth of both characters, not that it would be an easy or fast road to a healthy friendship. Still, at the conclusion of season 2, both characters find themselves in circumstances they likely never anticipated. Enid is fully transformed into a werewolf, with the uncertainty surrounding her of when and how long it will take her to return to human form. Meanwhile, Tyler is completely alone with the exception of Capri, an adult he just met, and once again mourning the loss of his mother, who turned out to be yet another problematic adult in his life.

As a Nevermore student, Enid always had the narrative advantage of being surrounded by the rest of the ensemble cast and being in on the action taking place at the school. Meanwhile, one of the biggest pitfalls of Tyler's storyline in season 2 was how it could be more about his relatives, and the design of the storyline kept Tyler away from most of the rest of the main cast. For the most part, Tyler's direct connection to the series happens through Wednesday and Wednesday alone.



Allowing Tyler to interact with Enid, someone who was able to break through Wednesday's cold exterior, may open up the show in terms of how the series is able to portray friendships, complicated relationships, character arcs, and potential redemptions. Tyler and Enid are both essential to the series as a whole. Therefore, allowing the series to explore a stronger dynamic between two of its main characters can only make the show stronger.