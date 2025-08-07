Netflix made another annoying decision with Wednesday season 2 (but it oddly works)

After almost three years of waiting since the behemoth first season arrived, Wednesday season 2 has finally kicked off on Netflix, and everyone has an opinion. The season has been met with cheers from fans and some jeers from critics, but on the whole, most viewers are simply excited to have new episodes of the show to enjoy following such an unprecedented, extended hiatus.

However, Wednesday season 2 didn't release all of its episodes at once. As the streaming service has been known to do in recent years, Netflix opted to split the highly anticipated eight-episode season in half, with four episodes released on Aug. 6 and the final four dropping on Sept. 3. Obviously, that's a frustrating decision for fans who have been waiting this long for only four episodes.

It's not a new frustration for viewers in the streaming era. Episode counts have significantly dropped compared to the broadcast heyday of 22+ episodes per season, and the waits in between seasons have increased even beyond annual releases. But as annoying as it might be for Wednesday season 2 to drop in two parts, you have to admit that it oddly worked this time around.

WARNING: Spoilers from Wednesday season 2 part 1 from this point forward!

Wednesday. (L to R) Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair in episode 201 of Wednesday | Cr. Helen Sloan/Netflix © 2025

Wednesday season 2's split actually works

Sometimes the season splits are simply a means to an end, a way to extend the life cycle of a particular show's latest season and not based any narrative needs. You can sense that a split was decided after the season was completed from a mile away based on the gravity of the cliffhanger. Whether it's You season 4, Bridgerton season 3, or any other split season, some are unnecessary.

If you watched Netflix's newest sitcom Leanne, which boasted a 16-episode first season that released all at once, you could sense that the streamer wanted to split the season into two halves. Episode 8 ended with a romantic cliffhanger, while episode 9 opened with a rehashing of what had previously happened. Thankfully, they eschewed a split season.

When it comes to Wednesday season 2, all of the episodes could have been released at the same time. After all, viewers deserve a good, decent-sized binge-watch that's three years in the making. But after watching all four episodes and seeing the shocking cliffhanger in episode 4, I hate to admit it but this season was definitely and purposely built to be split in half and let us breathe.

Wednesday. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in episode 202 of Wednesday | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

We need to sit with Wednesday's near-death moment

Throughout part 1, Wednesday tackles a number of challenges, including a new murder mystery, a vision of Enid's death, the loss of her psychic powers, and a tense relationship with her mom about all of these challenges. The first half of the season covers a lot of ground in Wednesday's new case, and by episode 4, we actually receive quite a few answers to some pressing questions.

The final episode of part 1 features Wednesday coming face to face with Tyler as his Hyde after the Willow Hill asylum patients are released in chaos. Tyler throws Wednesday through a top-story window and onto the ground below. She hits the concrete with a thud that doesn't look survivable, teasing the possible death of the titular character. Of course, we know she isn't really dead, but splitting the season after the moment allows us to sit with the realization that Wednesday isn't invincible.

Sure, it's a fake-out death and some can view that as a cheap cliffhanger ending, but you can't say that it wasn't earned. Wednesday season 2 part 1 consciously built Wednesday's arc up to that moment. It was successful, and as much as we hate split seasons of Netflix shows, so was the two-part release strategy. You have to give credit where credit is clearly due!

Wednesday season 2 part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Part 2 premieres on Sept. 3.

