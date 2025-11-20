Welcome to Derry season 1 episode 4 recap: The red balloons have started floating

A clown has been spotted finally in It: Welcome to Derry. The kids believe this new evidence will save Ronnie’s dad, Hank Grogan. Unfortunately, Chief Bowers is unimpressed and sends them away and claims Hank will be at Shawshank soon.

Later, the kids discuss how the entity is behaving tauntingly. Lilly turns to her former Juniper Hill therapist. The therapist confirms children from Derry did go missing in the 1930s similar to how they are now. The therapist encourages Lilly to stick with her friends and find out whatever they believe is happening in Derry.

Rose and Charlotte

While reading the morning newspaper, Charlotte Hanlon reads about Hank Grogan being arrested. She is interrupted by a knock at the door. Rose has come to deliver the antiques Charlotte bought. Rose inquires about Leroy working on the pipeline. Charlotte believes he wouldn’t be involved with that, but that she wouldn’t know either way. Leroy doesn’t discuss work. This surprises Rose.

The conversation turns to the missing children. Charlotte has concerns and asks Rose if there is a chance something bad will happen. Rose speaks honestly that Derry is strange and it’s wise to keep loved ones close.

The Flyboys Shack

Hanlon, Hallorann, and a couple other flyboys go past a restricted point into the woods. They discuss turning a decommissioned shack into a social spot for the servicemen of color. Hallorann stays back with a disturbed expression. The first signs he may know what is to come at the Black Spot.

The Truth About the Photos

Will arrives home and tries to locate the pictures they took. Charlotte surprises him and has found the pictures. She asks about the midnight cemetery trip and Will breaks down. He explains that they’re trying to help Lonnie’s dad, but he curls up overwhelmed into Charlotte's arms. Motherly instinct takes over and Charlotte is determined to find out what is going on in Derry.

One Red Balloon

The Hanlon men go to the Kenduskeag. When Leroy excuses himself to get the tackle box, Will is attacked. A burned version of Leroy pulls Will under the water. The real Leroy comes to the rescue and sees the physical harm caused to Will. Will tells his father he knows something bad is in Derry as a red balloon floats by.

On base, Dick starts getting flashes of the sewers. His grandmother appears and tells him to keep his head on straight. Leroy pulls up and confronts Dick about Operation Precept. He wants to know what they’re looking for in Derry. Unfortunately, Dick is just as unaware.

Parasites

At school, Will relays his experience to the others. Lilly reveals that Matty was seeing strange things before he disappeared. They deduce the entity again is acting like it only wants to scare them. Theoretically, they could fight back by reducing their fear. Lilly suggests they use her mom’s antianxiety medication.

In class, a presentation about a parasite that invades snails to make their eyes bulbous is playing. Marge is noticeably upset by the film. Redirecting focus, Marge apologizes to Lilly and asks her to have lunch alone. Lilly agrees. However, Patty is watching Marge with a sly grin.

Freedom Fighter

Charlotte heads down to the police station. Chief Bowers unconvincingly claims Hank is being treated with the respect any incarcerated man is owed. Bowers also reveals Hank was caught in a lie.

Using the yellow pages, Charlotte contacts Luella Grogan and inquires about her son’s incarceration. Luella confirms Charlotte's suspicions and she heads right back to the police station. Charlotte tells Chief Bowers she will call any major civil rights groups or politicians if she doesn’t see Hank now.

In the visiting room, Charlotte confirms to Hank paperwork is being processed, and he’ll be returned home by the next day. She needs to know though, why he lied about his alibi. As it turns out, he was with a married white woman. The fallout for him would be worse than Shawshank.

Bug Eyes

During lunch, Marge asks about Lilly’s new friends and expresses remorse over how they’re drifting. The conversation is interrupted by a boy, Tim Flannigan. Marge confirms Tim has a crush on Lilly.

As soon as Lilly leaves, Patty arrives, confirming the plan to humiliate Lilly in front of the school using Tim. Patty sends Marge to retrieve Lilly. But once in the bathroom, Marge starts having second thoughts and begins telling Lilly the truth about the plan.

Marge is stopped by noticing her eyes are bulging out of their sockets. Her eyes get more and more grotesque as she races out of the bathroom. Lilly fumbles with the antianxiety pill and instead pursues Marge into the woodshop classroom. It is here Marge tries to soothe the pain by cutting out her own eye with a wood saw. Lilly tackles Marge to the ground to prevent more carnage. Everyone races to the scene and finds Lilly on top of a one-eyed Marge.

Marital Disputes

Leroy confronts Charlotte about being in town. He knows she is up to something. Charlotte confirms she was in town and indeed is doing something he won’t like. She confesses to helping Hank, pointing out that his daughter is Will’s friend. Leroy reprimands her, citing the importance of his work. The couple leaves both dissatisfied.

That night, Will is in his room using his new telescope. He is compelled to look from the sky to the neighborhood (possibly a nod to Insomnia?) and sees a clown staring up at him. He shrieks, waking Leroy. Leroy blames Charlotte for someone watching the house. He runs outside only to find a red balloon.

The Galloo

Leroy barges into Shaw’s office demanding answers. Shaw leads Leroy to an interrogation viewing room. Rose’s nephew, Taniel, has been detained by the military. Dick is interrogating him and asks what he knows about the creature in Derry. Using the shine, Dick invades a memory of Taniel reciting The Galloo.

The legend tells of a creature, the Galloo, who fell from the sky. The star was its prison, but it was now free. It could shapeshift, trick, and terrify anyone. The tribe made a star shard dagger. Settlers came and ignored the tribe's warnings of the Galloo in the woods. The Galloo fed on the settlers and grew more powerful and able to leave the woods.

Three children went into the woods to retrieve more of the star, in an attempt to keep their people on their land. Thirteen-star shards were retrieved and used to contain the entity to the forest again.

Dick asks if Taniel knows exactly where the shards are buried. Taniel points to a door in his memory and it opens to a blinding light revealing the house on Neibolt Street.

The Black Spot is being built and next week’s episode teases Lilly finally facing Pennywise.

