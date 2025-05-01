What the Ginny and Georgia season 3 episode titles might be telling us

Who’s excited for the return of Ginny and Georgia with its third season? We definitely are, especially after watching that gripping official teaser trailer. The long-awaited third installment is set for a June 5 release on Netflix, so we're not too far away from the release date. In the meantime, the show's creative team has been keeping us busy by giving us another sneak peek at the upcoming season by revealing the episode titles.

As with previous seasons, Ginny and Georgia season 3 will feature 10 episodes. This is great news, especially since we've seen other Netflix shows reduce their episode counts in later seasons. It’s reassuring to see the series sticking with the 10-episode format that fans have come to enjoy.

While specific plot details for season 3 are being kept secret, we know that the story will pick up after Georgia's arrest in the season 2 finale. We can already imagine her arrest becoming a media frenzy, with the town and the public turning their attention to the Miller family. How this will affect Ginny and Austin remains to be seen, but it’s clear that their lives will be turned upside down. Then again, when are their lives ever truly calm with Georgia as their mom?

(L to R) Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller in episode 302 of Ginny and Georgia | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Episode titles for season 3

We've looked over the episode titles already, and we think they might reveal a lot about what’s coming up in Ginny and Georgia season 3. Join us as we try our best to decode the hidden meanings behind each one!

According to the official Ginny and Georgia Instagram page, each title is a line of dialogue spoken in the episode.

1. "This Wouldn't Even Be a Podcast"

I could see one of the MANG members saying this out loud in reference to Georgia's arrest. Maybe Max says this to Ginny at school while they're talking about the chaos surrounding Georgia’s situation and how wild her life has become. Essentially, she would be saying that the drama is so unreal and unbelievable that it’s beyond even the juiciest true crime podcast material.

2. "Beep Beep Freaking Beep"

Perhaps Georgia will be the character saying this after she's released from jail on bail and has to wear an ankle monitor. It’s easy to picture her growing increasingly frustrated with the constant beeping whenever she nears a restricted area or even just tries to go about her day.

3. "Friends Can Dance"

In the season 3 teaser, there's a short clip of MANG taking a picture at prom or some sort of school dance. It looks like this episode will partially or mostly center around this event, and I think that maybe Ginny or Marcus could be saying this to each other while dancing. Remember, they ended season 2 off as friends.

They obviously still have feelings for each other, and I could see them acting awkwardly around each other in season 3. This could then lead to one of them breaking the tension by saying something like, “Hey, friends can dance,” as a way to lighten the mood. Or, maybe this could be a conversation between Georgia and Joe. Joe has been crushing on Georgia for the longest, but he hasn't been able to get out of the friend zone. Perhaps, he and Georgia find themselves in an awkward situation on the dance floor and he makes the comment.

4. "The Bitch Is Back"

You're probably thinking the same thing I'm thinking. Georgia is released from jail! There's no telling how she got off, but knowing Georgia, she probably pulled some strings, charmed the right people, or uncovered a loophole that no one else saw coming. No more having to wear that ugly orange jumpsuit. Georgia is free at last. Let's just hope she doesn't make the same mistake again. Of course, this is just our best guess at what the episode might have in store.

5. "Boom Goes the Dynamite"

Oh no! Could this mean Georgia has gotten herself in some trouble again? I hope not! But with her track record, it wouldn’t be too surprising if something dramatic goes down. Maybe one of her secrets finally blows up in her face, or someone close to her makes a bold move that changes everything. Either way, the title suggests that whatever happens in this episode will be a game-changer.

6. "At Least It Can't Get Worse"

I could see Ginny saying this to somebody else when describing her current life, especially after everything she's been through. She’s probably feeling overwhelmed, thinking that things have gotten so chaotic and difficult that there’s no way they could possibly get worse. It would be her way of acknowledging how tough things have gotten while trying to hold on to a bit of hope that there’s a way out of the mess she's in.

7. "That's Wild"

This sounds like something Abby would say since she's usually the type of person to speak her mind, even in situations where she shouldn't. She doesn’t hold back, and when something surprises her or seems a little too out there, this phrase would be the perfect expression for her to use. She could probably say this in a moment where the drama in the friend group escalates unexpectedly, and this would be her response to express her surprise or disbelief.

8. "Is That a Packed Lunch?"

Did MANG break up again? That's what I'm thinking from this episode title. Maybe Ginny gets into a big argument with the rest of MANG, and they all go their separate ways for a while. Marcus could probably catch Ginny sitting in the school cafeteria by herself and ask her this question since she's not eating the school lunch but rather food she brought from home. Truthfully, this title is somewhat difficult to decipher.

9. "It's Time For My Solo"

I can imagine Ginny saying this to Max or Marcus as her way of declaring her readiness to make her own decisions. This could be a turning point for her character, where she steps into her power and takes ownership of her choices. She's ready to take control of her life and make choices that align with who she truly is, regardless of what others think. Or maybe I’m overthinking it, and this could actually be Max saying it to Ginny, especially considering her love for acting. Perhaps she’s landed the lead role in a new school play.

10. "Monsters"

We all know who has the most monsters in their closet, and that'll be Georgia. The season 3 finale could see Georgia finally confronting those "monsters" head-on. Will she finally open up to Paul and reveal the full extent of her dark past? In season 2, she only shared bits and pieces, keeping the worst parts to herself. Whatever this episode holds, it’s bound to leave us on the edge of our seats, jaws dropped in shock.

You can catch Ginny and Georgia season 3, arriving on Netflix on June 5.