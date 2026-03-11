What time is Virgin River season 7 on Netflix? Here's what to expect in the new season

While Netflix boasts many high profile and huge hit shows, the streamer also has underrated gems that shine nicely. One of those shows is Virgin River, which has been a success since it debuted on the streamer in 2019.

Fans have fallen in love with the tale of nurse Mel (Alexandra Breckinridge) moving to the titular small town. She also fell in love with bartender Jack (Martin Henderson), with season 6 culminating in their long-awaited wedding. Luckily, we don't have to wait too long to find out what's next.

Virgin River season 7 premieres on Thursday, March 12 at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET.

Thankfully, it won’t follow the split-season format the steamer has been using on shows like Bridgerton. Rather, all 10 episodes (each roughly 45-50 minutes) of season 7 will be available to view at once, making it a perfect binge for the weekend.

It’s unique that this arrives just two days after the premiere of the second season of the fantasy epic One Piece. It looks like Netflix is hoping to pack in viewers in mid-March with two top returns and fans are eager to see this story continue.

What to expect in Virgin River season 7

We shared the trailer and synopsis for Virgin River season 7, via Netflix:

"Newly married, Mel and Jack pursue their dream of adopting a baby, while old loves smolder and new threats challenge Virgin River."

Virgin River season 6 ended with Mel and Jack’s wedding as well as possibly adopting a baby.

In an interview with TUDUM, showrunner Patrick Sean Smith promised some excitement for the pair following a honeymoon in Mexico.

“I think we’ve only just begun to see Mel and Jack function as a married couple, which is exciting. We’ll explore the honeymoon phase for them as they’re building their lives on the farm, which can come with its own obstacles. Mel came to Virgin River expecting the cabin to be farmhouse chic, and now she’s living in a farmhouse. What does that mean for her character? She continues to be a fish out of water and [is] constantly taking herself out of her comfort zone.”

Further season 7 plotlines will include Brady (Ben Hollingsworth), left destitute after being ripped off by girlfriend, Lark, while still having feelings for Jack’s sister, Brie (Zibby Allen). That’s complicated by Brie being proposed to by Mike (Marco Grazzini), who knew about her and Dan. Meanwhile, Doc Mullins (Tim Matheson) had his medical license suspended and was facing a hearing thanks to Hope (Annette O’Toole) trying to help him out of a jam. To top it off, Jack discovered Charmaine was missing.

Along with the returning cast, season 7 also adds Sara Canning as Victoria, a former cop turned investigator on Doc, while Cody Kearsley appears as Clay, a man searching for his long missing sister, and Austin Nichols is a figure from Mel’s past.

How this comes together is up in the air but fans of Virgin River know how the series excels at such drama and season 7 keeps it up!

Virgin River season 7 premieres Thursday March 12 on Netflix. Stay tuned for more news about the upcoming season.