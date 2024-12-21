5 questions we need answered in Virgin River season 7

Virgin River season 6 made its premiere on Netflix ahead of the Christmas holidays, and after binge-watching all 10 episodes, we're wondering if we'll find some answers to the cliffhanger questions in our stockings. Well, probably not. But at least we know that season 7 will be on its way soon to continue all the lingering drama that had our jaws dropping.

The sixth season takes place as preparations for Mel and Jack's wedding are full steam ahead. Dress shopping, bachelor and bachelorette parties, rehearsal dinners, and some family feuds all go down before the couple can swap vows. What happens after "I do" is even more shocking. There's a proposal, a confession, an unexpected proposition, and so much more!

Will Mel and Jack follow through with the fateful possibility that crossed their path? What will happen between Brie and Mike? What will happen between Brie and Brady... Brady and Lark?! And what did Jack stumble upon at Charmaine's house? Let's get into all the questions season 7 will be tackling, beginning below with the newlyweds' next step.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead from Virgin River season 6.

Virgin River. (L to R) Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in episode 6010 of Virgin River | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Are Mel and Jack adopting the baby?

The morning after the wedding, Mel's reflecting outside the cabin when her pregnant patient Marley arrives unexpectedly. Mel's concerned about her health at first, but Marley informs her that the couple that was set to adopt her baby have backed out. At least, she believes they have.

Marley's solution to the problem is Mel adopting her baby. It's definitely not a proposition Mel was expecting to face just hours after she got married. Since Mel and Jack were hoping to start a family, will they take Marley up on her offer and adopt her baby? We need to know!

Will Brie accept Mike's proposal?

Out of all the season 6 cliffhangers, this one might have been the biggest "Wait... WHAT?!" moment. Because what to do you mean that Mike knew that Brie cheated on him with Brady and still dropped to one knee and proposed? Even Brie was shook he asked her to marry him!

Maybe it's because he knows he has something Brady can't offer her (i.e. stability, marriage, etc.) and he can forgive her for getting that out of her system? Would Brie even consider marrying Mike? Can she move on from Brady? There's just too many questions here.

Virgin River. (L to R) Ben Hollingsworth as Dan Brady, Elise Gatien as Lark in episode 601 of Virgin River | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

How will Doc and Hope fight the medical board?

Even though Doc's eyesight issues were resolved by the trial in the beginning of the season, he continued to endure ups and downs. Doc fought back against Mel getting to know Everett, which resulted in Doc nearly missing her wedding. But he resolved that, too.

What's not resolved? The fact that his medical license has been suspended and the hospital is looking to expand into Virgin River and push Doc out of his clinic. Hope sort of made the situation worse, but it would have happened anyway. And now they can stop it together. But how?!

Is Brady going to get Lark back?

The second love triangle of season 6, which also featured Brie, was probably even more complicated than the next. After a tease at the end of season 5, we learned that Lark was scheming with Jimmy, the imprisoned father of her daughter Hazel, to steal Brady's insurance check.

Lark was conning Brady, or at least attempting to, and even after Brady learns the truth, he tries to make the relationship work... until she overhears him confessing his feelings to Brie. Cut to her skipping town with his money. Will he try to get her back romantically or as a form of revenge?

What happened to Charmaine?

The cliffhanger that ended season 6 revolved around Charmaine, everyone's favorite Virgin River character that was pregnant for five seasons. After having her twins in the season 5 finale, she was receiving threats from Calvin over custody, forcing her to seek a restraining order.

When she's a no-show to do Mel's hair on the day of the wedding and no one hears from her, Jack drops by to check on Charmaine the morning after. He finds the house torn apart and music coming from the twins' nursery. We don't see what he's looking at, but he's shocked. Is Charmaine okay?!

Watch Virgin River only on Netflix.