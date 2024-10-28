What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode guide: Don't miss an episode of the final season!
Can you believe What We Do in the Shadows season 6 has already released the first four episodes of the final season? It's going to be so hard to say goodbye to everyone's favorite group of hilarious vampires. I'm already mentally prepping myself to have to say goodbye in just a few weeks' time. So when do new episodes come out so you don't miss any?
As mentioned above, the final season has already released the first four episodes. That's because on premiere day on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, FX aired the first three episodes. And today, episode 4 made its debut. And so that means that new episodes of What We Do in the Shadows season 6 come out weekly on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on FX. You can also stream new episodes on Hulu the next day on Tuesdays.
There's a total of 11 episodes, which is an interesting number but perhaps since it's the final season the writers just needed to fit in a lot of plot lines to wrap up the stories for the characters. This is one extra episode compared to the previous 10-episode seasons. Hey, we definitely won't complain about that! We shared the full episode release schedule below:
- Episode 4 - Oct. 28
- Episode 5 - Nov. 4
- Episode 6 - Nov. 11
- Episode 7 - Nov. 18
- Episode 8 - Nov. 25
- Episode 9 - Dec. 2
- Episode 10 - Dec. 9
- Episode 11 (series finale) - Dec. 16
So what's coming up in next week's episode that we can look forward to? What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 5, "Nandor's Army," will see the vampires helping out their dear friend, Nandor, by going to New Hampshire to bring him back as he's "lost his mind," per the synopsis. We know this group always has each other's backs!
The final season stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Mark Proksch as Colin, Harvey Guillén as Guillermo, and Kristen Schaal as The Guide.
What We Do in the Shadows season 6 releases new episodes Mondays on FX. Stream new episodes on Hulu the next day.