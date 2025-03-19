What we (and fans) really think about the Harry Potter series on HBO

I hate to be an ironic Hufflepuff member, but I'm not thrilled about HBO reviving the Harry Potter franchise with a new series. Unfortunately, a reboot for my favorite fandom seems like a bad idea. As much as I want to share the wizardry with future generations, a reboot isn't needed when we have eight books (if you count the Cursed Child) and eight incredibly crafted films. 14 years of magic, from 1997 to 2011, can't be topped. The new series and actors would have a lot to live up to because, sadly, some fans may compare it to the films and books.

Even with Warners Bros Discovery and J.K. Rowling herself promising to "preserve the integrity of the books and going more in-depth, which only a television show can do," I'm unconvinced. For the show to succeed, it's vital for fans to fall in love with not only the new cast but also the long-formatting storytelling that the television series promises to produce.

Deadline reported in September 2024 that the search for a new core trio to lead the 2026/2027 Harry Potter series had begun. My heart hurts. After 24 years, our favorite Gryffindor best friends are being recast to fresh new actors. As much as I love seeing actors reach new heights, I can't picture anyone else playing Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione Granger (Emma Waston), and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint). Despite a few tweaks (buck teeth and eye color) from the book pages to the big screen, the Harry Potter actors reassemble their book counterparts, sticking close to the franchise's roots.

Previously, HBO and Max have had success with housing the Harry Potter films and airing the Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking (Food Network show) on their platform. Given those successes, skeptical fans may be able to trust HBO with our favorite fandom.

The discord among fans surrounding the news remains skeptical as HBO begins to roll out the cast announcements. In a Screen Rant interview, John Lithgow confirmed he was cast to play Professor Dumbledore. The 79-year-old actor noted, "this is going to define the last chapter of my life." The first professor cast seemed promising until Deadline announced the actors that would fill the shoes of the other two Hogwarts Professor trio. Much like the roles of the Gryffindor trio, Albus Dumbledore, Minerva McGonagall, and Severus Snape are critical to how well the series will be received.

The uproar of emotion seems okay with Janet McTeer being in talks to play McGonagall. But fans raged when Paapa Essiedu Near was announced to play Snape. Unfortunately, it has nothing to do with Near's acting abilities but everything to do with his appearance being a different race than Snape in the films and books. Let's not be like that and give him a chance, everyone.

Every person involved in the production is gambling with their fates on whether the Harry Potter franchise needs a television adaption. As much as fans want to share their experiences with future generations, we're tired of living in a reboot, remake, reuse world. In other words, my childhood shouldn't be on the editing table again.

Our world is in desperate need of fresh ideas. For all the witches and wizards out there, I hope the promise from Warners Bros. Television and Rowling hold truth to making this reboot a "faithful adaptation." Otherwise, they risk losing viewership. With an already established fandom, the upcoming show could gain a sort of guaranteed viewership with the first episode. But who stays depends on whether they flop or excel in crafting the television series.

