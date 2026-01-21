Can you believe that January is almost over? We’re looking ahead at the month of love and everything that the streamers will offer. Netflix is the first streamer to share its February 2026 plans, and we can’t wait!
As usual, Netflix has a mixture of original and licensed content. There are certainly some originals we’re more excited to see than others, such as Bridgerton season 4 part 2, but there are also some nice licensed surprises.
Now you just need to decide what you’re in the mood for. Do you want romance, or are you more interested in the darker side of love?
Notable releases on Netflix in February 2026
As usual, there are some more notable releases than others, and yes, Bridgerton season 4 part 2 is one of them. It’s time to see how Benedict Bridgerton’s love story continues to develop, as he realizes that falling in love may not be the worst thin in the world. The remaining episodes drop on Thursday, Feb. 26, as already noted.
How about The Lincoln Lawyer season 4? Mickey finds himself on trial for a murder that he didn’t commit, and now he needs to use all his skills to prove that it wasn’t him. Of course, part of that means finding who the real killer was, which will not just save his freedom and his firm, but also allow the family to get real justice. Check out the full season on Thursday, Feb. 5.
For those in the mood for a little fun, Is It Cake? Valentines will arrive on Wednesday, Feb. 4. The bakers will team up with their loves as they create cakes that look like anything but, but can they hoodwink the celebrity judges in this Valentine’s Day special?
And yes, there is another search for love, with Love Is Blind season 10 premiering on Wednesday, Feb. 11. Like the previous seasons, we’re expecting a staggered release with episodes, but Netflix isn’t all that clear at this point. We also have no idea who the hopeful singles are or even where this season will take place!
There are a couple of licensed notable mentions as well. If you missed Suburgatory on ABC, then you’re in luck, as all three seasons will arrive on Friday, Feb. 13. Then on Sunday, Feb. 15, The Hunting Party season 1 will drop, giving this serial killer hunt series a new chance to find its audience, because it definitely deserves more seasons on NBC!
Everything coming to Netflix in February 2026
Here’s the full release schedule on Netflix in February:
Coming Soon:
- BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai (JP)
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 8
- In the Mud: Season 2
New Episodes
- Star Search -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (the finale will air on Tuesday, Feb. 17)
February 1
- Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing
- The American President
- The Bucket List
- Crazy, Stupid Love
- Ex Machina
- Flipped
- Focus
- The Glass House
- Heartland: Season 18
- Hell or High Water
- Homefront
- How to Train Your Dragon
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- Independence Day
- Lee Daniels’ The Butler
- Letters to Juliet
- Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
- The Mirror Has Two Faces
- Mississippi Grind
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- Night at the Museum
- Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
- Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
- Rumor Has It…
- Vertical Limit
- The Way Home: Season 3
- You’ve Got Mail
- Zero Dark Thirty
February 3
- Mo Gilligan: In the Moment
- Night Court
February 4
- Is It Cake? Valentines
February 5
- Cash Queens
- The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 4
- Samuel: Season 1
- Search Party: Seasons 1–5
- Unfamiliar
February 6
- Overboard
- Queen of Chess
- Salvador
- Yoh! Bestie
February 9
- Matter of Time
- The Creature Cases: Chapter 7
February 10
- Free Fire
- How to Train Your Dragon (live action)
- Motorvalley
- This Is I
February 11
- Kohrra: Season 2
- Lead Children
- Love Is Blind: Season 10
- State of Fear
- What I Like About You: Seasons 1–4
February 12
- The Black Phone
- How to Get To Heaven from Belfast
- Million-Follower Detective
February 13
- A Father’s Miracle
- The Art of Sarah
- Bunny
- Museum of Innocence
- Suburgatory: Seasons 1–3
- Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip
February 15
- The Hunting Party: Season 1
- Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1–10
February 17
- Sommore: Chandelier Fly
- Star Search – Live Finale
February 18
- Being Gordon Ramsay
February 19
- Life After Beth
- The Iron Claw
- The Night Agent: Season 3
- The Swedish Connection
- Wakefield
February 20
- The Addams Family
- The Addams Family 2
- The Expendables
- The Expendables 2
- The Expendables 3
- The Expendables 4
- Firebreak
- Laggies
- Mike & Molly: Seasons 1–6
- The Orphans
- Pavane
- Strip Law
February 24
- Taylor Tomlinson: Prodigal Daughter
February 26
- Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 2
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 7–8
- Crap Happens
February 27
- Trap House
Now all you need to do is decide what you’re watching first on Netflix in February 2026.
