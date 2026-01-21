Can you believe that January is almost over? We’re looking ahead at the month of love and everything that the streamers will offer. Netflix is the first streamer to share its February 2026 plans, and we can’t wait!

As usual, Netflix has a mixture of original and licensed content. There are certainly some originals we’re more excited to see than others, such as Bridgerton season 4 part 2, but there are also some nice licensed surprises.

Now you just need to decide what you’re in the mood for. Do you want romance, or are you more interested in the darker side of love?

The Lincoln Lawyer. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in episode 409 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Notable releases on Netflix in February 2026

As usual, there are some more notable releases than others, and yes, Bridgerton season 4 part 2 is one of them. It’s time to see how Benedict Bridgerton’s love story continues to develop, as he realizes that falling in love may not be the worst thin in the world. The remaining episodes drop on Thursday, Feb. 26, as already noted.

How about The Lincoln Lawyer season 4? Mickey finds himself on trial for a murder that he didn’t commit, and now he needs to use all his skills to prove that it wasn’t him. Of course, part of that means finding who the real killer was, which will not just save his freedom and his firm, but also allow the family to get real justice. Check out the full season on Thursday, Feb. 5.

For those in the mood for a little fun, Is It Cake? Valentines will arrive on Wednesday, Feb. 4. The bakers will team up with their loves as they create cakes that look like anything but, but can they hoodwink the celebrity judges in this Valentine’s Day special?

Love Is Blind. Episode 806 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

And yes, there is another search for love, with Love Is Blind season 10 premiering on Wednesday, Feb. 11. Like the previous seasons, we’re expecting a staggered release with episodes, but Netflix isn’t all that clear at this point. We also have no idea who the hopeful singles are or even where this season will take place!

There are a couple of licensed notable mentions as well. If you missed Suburgatory on ABC, then you’re in luck, as all three seasons will arrive on Friday, Feb. 13. Then on Sunday, Feb. 15, The Hunting Party season 1 will drop, giving this serial killer hunt series a new chance to find its audience, because it definitely deserves more seasons on NBC!

Everything coming to Netflix in February 2026

Here’s the full release schedule on Netflix in February:

Coming Soon:

BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai (JP)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 8

In the Mud: Season 2

New Episodes

Star Search -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT (the finale will air on Tuesday, Feb. 17)

February 1

Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing

The American President

The Bucket List

Crazy, Stupid Love

Ex Machina

Flipped

Focus

The Glass House

Heartland: Season 18

Hell or High Water

Homefront

How to Train Your Dragon

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Independence Day

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Letters to Juliet

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates

The Mirror Has Two Faces

Mississippi Grind

Mrs. Doubtfire

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb

Rumor Has It…

Vertical Limit

The Way Home: Season 3

You’ve Got Mail

Zero Dark Thirty

NIGHT COURT -- "Funnest Judge In The City" Episode 317 -- Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone, Nyambi Nyambi as Wyatt -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

February 3

Mo Gilligan: In the Moment

Night Court

February 4

Is It Cake? Valentines

February 5

Cash Queens

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 4

Samuel: Season 1

Search Party: Seasons 1–5

Unfamiliar

February 6

Overboard

Queen of Chess

Salvador

Yoh! Bestie

February 9

Matter of Time

The Creature Cases: Chapter 7

February 10

Free Fire

How to Train Your Dragon (live action)

Motorvalley

This Is I

February 11

Kohrra: Season 2

Lead Children

Love Is Blind: Season 10

State of Fear

What I Like About You: Seasons 1–4

February 12

The Black Phone

How to Get To Heaven from Belfast

Million-Follower Detective

February 13

A Father’s Miracle

The Art of Sarah

Bunny

Museum of Innocence

Suburgatory: Seasons 1–3

Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip

February 15

The Hunting Party: Season 1

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1–10

February 17

Sommore: Chandelier Fly

Star Search – Live Finale

February 18

Being Gordon Ramsay

February 19

Life After Beth

The Iron Claw

The Night Agent: Season 3

The Swedish Connection

Wakefield

February 20

The Addams Family

The Addams Family 2

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Expendables 4

Firebreak

Laggies

Mike & Molly: Seasons 1–6

The Orphans

Pavane

Strip Law

Featured Session "A Conversation with Taylor Tomlinson" | Amanda Stronza/GettyImages

February 24

Taylor Tomlinson: Prodigal Daughter

February 26

Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 2

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 7–8

Crap Happens

February 27

Trap House

Now all you need to do is decide what you’re watching first on Netflix in February 2026.