Netflix sets an expected release date for Love Is Blind season 10

A new pod squad is about to form as Love Is Blind season 10 is on its way. Netflix has released the premiere date for the new search for love, and it’s just as we expected.

The new season will continue as previous ones have. It’s a search for love, but the men and women entering the pods don’t get to see what their potential soulmate looks like. It’s all about personality first, and it helps to answer the question “is love truly blind?”

When will Love Is Blind season 10 premiere on Netflix?

Netflix has announced an expected February date for the new season. Love Is Blind season 10 will debut on Wednesday, Feb. 11. While Netflix hasn’t yet confirmed it, we’re expecting a block of episodes to drop, usually around five episodes to get us through the pod stages.

Then we’ll get another block of episodes the following Wednesday and another block the Wednesday after that. It’s a way to tease out the drama and the highlights before getting to the point of the weddings.

And yes, we are expecting a reunion after it all. This is where we find out which of the marriages have lasted, what’s going on in the lives of individuals who didn’t say “I do,” and much more.

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Brenden, Dayo Ogunjimi, Dylan Mustoe in episode 902 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Love Is Blind season 9 made series history (and not in a good way)

The ninth season of the series was a record-breaker, but not in a positive way for the experiment. With three couples making it to the finale, fans were shocked to learn that only two would actually make it to the altar.

Then, nobody got married in a franchise first. This doesn’t mean that the experiment has failed. Instead, it just makes it clear that not everyone is willing to rush into a marriage. With couples in the past — both in the United States and internationally — making the experiment a success, there are signs that this is something that works.

Where will Love Is Blind season 10 take place?

At the time of writing this, Netflix hasn’t announced the location of Love Is Blind season 10. We usually know ahead of time, and then we get to find out who the hopeful singles are closer to the premiere date.

So far, the series has brought us singles from:

Atlanta, Georgia

Chicago, Illinois

Dallas, Texas

Seattle, Washington

Houseton, Texas

Charlotte, North Carolina

Washington, D.C.

Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Minnesota

Denver, Colorado

Could we see somewhere in Florida covered? How about California, New York, Massachusetts? There are so many places that the series could pick, and we’re excited to see what’s to come.

Love Is Blind season 10 premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 11 on Netflix.