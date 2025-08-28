When all The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episodes are released on Hulu

If you're a fan of true crime stories, whether they're documentaries or adapted into scripted fictionalizations, then you have definitely checked out The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox on Hulu. The limited series, which comes from executive producers Amanda Knox and Monica Lewinsky, premiered on Aug. 20 and dives deep into the story that most might not know.

Sure, the case grabbed worldwide headlines from its shocking beginning in 2007 through its eventual end with Knox's acquittal in 2015. For what might be the first real time, we're seeing the events unfold from Amanda's point of view in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox. Grace Van Patten stars as the American accused of her British roommate's murder while studying abroad in Italy.

While watching the gripping limited series, you might be wondering how many episodes their will be and when each of them are released. Limited series can often have as many as 10 episodes or as little as four episodes, but The Twisted Tale features a sizable episode count with a weekly release schedule. Find out what time the episodes are released below!

THE TWISTED TALE OF AMANDA KNOX - “The Guardian of Perugia” - As Amanda, Raffaele, and Patrick Lumumba enter prison, Giuliano Mignini, their prosecutor, continues to build his case against them while the media’s reporting turns Amanda into a monster. GRACE VAN PATTEN, MANUELA TASCIOTTI | Disney/Adrienn Szabó

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox episode count and release dates

There are eight episodes of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox that are released weekly on Wednesdays on Hulu. Going into the season, some viewers might have been confused about how many episodes would ultimately be featured in the season, but with eight episodes, the series looks to be able to tell the full scope of Knox's story, form 2007 to present day.

The limited series premiered with two episodes on Aug. 20, but after the two-episode premiere, Hulu only releases one episode per weekly until the series finale on Oct. 1. According to the show's official page on Hulu, new episodes are released Wednesdays at 12 a.m. ET. For those on the West Coast, that seems to mean that episodes drop at 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday nights.

Take a closer look at when all eight episodes release in the table below!

Episode # Episode Title Release Date Episode 1 "Amanda" Wednesday, Aug. 20 Episode 2 "Ci vediamo più tardi" ("See You Later") Wednesday, Aug. 20 Episode 3 "The Guardian of Perugia" Wednesday, Aug. 27 Episode 4 "All You Need Is Love" Wednesday, Sept. 3 Episode 5 "Mr. Nobody" Wednesday, Sept. 10 Episode 6 "Colpevole" Wednesday, Sept. 17 Episode 7 "U were there" Wednesday, Sept. 24 Episode 8 "Libertá" ("Freedom") Wednesday, Oct. 1

How to watch The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

In order to watch new episodes of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, you have to be subscribed to Hulu or have a bundle subscription that includes Hulu. A standalone Hulu plan begins at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. This is the ad tier plan that students can get for $1.99 per month. The ad-free Hulu Premium plan will cost you $18.99 per month.

For most subscribers, bundle plans give you the most bang for your buck. The Disney+ and Hulu ad tier bundle costs $10.99 per month. That's one dollar more per month than the standalone Hulu ad tier and you get everything on Disney+, too. The ad-free tier for Disney+ and Hulu costs $19.99 per month. There are also bundles that include HBO Max with ads ($16.99) and without ads ($29.99).

If you are subscribed to Hulu through a bundle plan with Disney+, you will be able to watch The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox on Disney+. All you have to do is log into your Disney+ app on mobile, your TV, or your computer and find the series to start watching. There aren't currently any ways to watch the show for free without a paid subscription to Hulu.