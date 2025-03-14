When every episode of Dope Thief is streaming on Apple TV+ (Release schedule)

Two best buds team up for what seems like a simple plan - rob a house and move on with their lives. But it's not so easy for Ray and Manny since they accidentally ends up discovering the "biggest hidden narcotics corridor" in the east coast. That's what you can expect to see in new Apple TV+ series, Dope Thief! The show is now streaming, so when can you watch new episodes?

Dope Thief premiered today, March 14, 2025 with the first two episodes on Apple TV+. However going forward, don't expect to see a multi-episode release. There will be one new installment dropped weekly until the finale on Friday, April 25. There's a total of 8 episodes. Check out the full release schedule below!

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 March 14 Episode 2 March 14 Episode 3 March 21 Episode 4 March 28 Episode 5 April 4 Episode 6 April 11 Episode 7 April 18 Episode 8 April 25

Dope Thief release times

What's nice is that the streaming service premieres new episodes at 12 a.m. ET. That does mean depending on where you live in the U.S., technically you can watch new installments on Thursday nights because of the time zone differences. Any time a streamer has a midnight ET release time, I get so excited because I'm on central. We shared the release times below:

East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Fridays

West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursdays

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursdays

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Created by Peter Craig and executive produced by Ridley Scott, Dope Thief follows two longtime Philly friends Ray and Manny who go about their lives posing as Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents to steal from drug dealers, per the synopsis and trailer. The action-packed crime drama sees things take a turn for them when they discover a huge drug operation. Now, they're in over their heads.

The friends now have the drug dealers on their tails, as well as police. And based on the trailer, it looks like they could get caught by the actual law enforcement and in trouble for their decisions. Plus what makes it harder is that they have families and people they care about. That adds emotion to the story, and raises the stakes for them both.

The series is based on the book of the same name by author Dennis Tafoya and stars Brian Tyree Henry as Ray, Wagner Moura as Manny, Marin Ireland as Mina, Kate Mulgrew as Theresa, Nesta Cooper as Michelle, Amir Arison as Mark, Dustin Nguyen as Son Pham, and Ving Rhames as Bart.

Dope Thief releases new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.