When is the Dancing with the Stars season 33 finale? Everything to know so you don’t miss out!
By Sandy C.
Dancing with the Stars season 33 has been one for the books! We’ve seen great performances, incredible growth from the celebrity contestants, and lifelong friendships form week after week. Sadly, all things must come to an end. The most recent episode (Week 8) featured the semifinals, which means that the upcoming one, Week 9, is the finale!
Spoiler alert! Not caught up on Dancing with the Stars? Where have you even been? You are missing out! Go stream any DWTS episodes you may have missed as we’ll be sharing which couples are competing in the finale.
First, let’s get the quick must-know details out of the way! The Dancing with the Stars season 33 finale will be on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 8 p.m. ET. It will air on ABC as well as stream on Disney+. Where will you be watching? The final five couples will perform one redemption dance and one freestyle dance.
Competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, are...
- Chandler and Brandon
- Joey and Jenna
- Ilona and Alan
- Danny and Witney
- Stephen and Rylee
DWTS season 33 finale
The Details
When is it happening?
Tuesday, Nov. 26
What time to watch:
7 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. ET
Where can you watch it?
ABC or Disney+
The challenges will be:
One redemption dance, one freestyle
With the upcoming episode being the season finale, it’s going out with a bang! Buckle up for a three-hour finale that will include a performance from season 32 champions Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy. I can’t wait to see Xochitl on the Dancing with the Stars stage once again! I really want to hear if she has been keeping up with dancing and all she’s been up to. And this isn’t the only special moment to look forward to! Fans will also be treated to a duet performance from Derek Hough and Mark Ballas.
Who are you rooting for this season? The favorites seem to be Chandler and Brandon and Danny and Witney, from what I have seen on social media – but every vote counts! A lot can happen. Be sure to watch and vote for your favorite team! I’m happy with any of the five remaining couples taking the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy home, I love them all. I do have a favorite, though! My dancing heart belongs to Stephen and Rylee. But my prediction for the winner? Chandler and Brandon. The DWTS pro has not yet won a season, so this one could be it!
Now, if you’re not able to tune in to watch when it airs live, watch ASAP and avoid social media so you don’t risk bumping into any spoilers online. Watching live is always best!