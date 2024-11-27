When is the Somebody Somewhere season 3 finale?
By Sandy C.
The third season of HBO’s Someboy Somewhere has certainly been a wild ride. But as all grea things do, it must come to an end – and the Somebody Somewhere season 3 finale is sneaking up on us sooner than you think!
If you have not been keeping up with the current season of the HBO drama, you’re missing out, my friend! Go catch up on any episodes you may have missed by streaming the series on Max. With Thanksgiving weekend here, this is your chance to binge-watch! Either way, please note that there are no spoilers below! So if you are behind Somebody Somewhere, but still want to know when the third season is ending, feel free to read on.
The Somebody Somewhere season 3 finale is Dec. 8
Sam’s journey of self-discovery has been a wholesome and emotional one, and I know I don’t only speak for myself when I say I’ve enjoyed following along. Just as the first two seasons of the comedy drama have, Somebody Somewhere season 3 consists of seven episodes.
At the time of this writing, five episodes have aired on HBO (so five are currently streaming on Max). This means that there are two more episodes left in season 3. Below are the episode titles and other details:
- Episode 6 is titled “As Much as I Like Not Feeling,” and will premiere on Dec. 1
- Episode 7 (the season 3 finale) is titled “Agg,” and it will premiere on Dec. 8
Never watched Somebody Somewhere? Here’s the scoop!
First time you hear about Somebody Somewhere and wondering what the series is all about? We’ve got you!
Somebody Somewhere stars Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Danny McCarthy, and others. The story follows Sam (Everett) going through a midlife crisis after the passing of her sister. The first two seasons and all aired episodes of season 3 are available to stream on Max. Check out the season 3 trailer below: