When do new episodes of Furious premiere? Here's the full Hulu release schedule

This summer has been filled to the brim with exciting new series across every streaming service, like Prime Video's action comedy Ride or Die and Netflix's smash-hit Harlan Coben mystery I Will Find You. Hulu gets in on the can't-miss binge-watches with the crime drama Furious, which stars Emmy Rossum and comes from New Girl and Dying for Sex creator Elizabeth Meriwether.

In the series, Rossum plays Alice Black, an FBI agent with some obvious secrets in her past as she dives head first into a challenging and dark murder investigation. She soon picks up that they're hunting down a female serial killer, and the series promises to have the agent and killer intertwine in ways that blur right and wrong, especially when they both believe they're doing what's right.

Rather than premiering Friday like most streaming shows, or even Wednesday, Hulu premiered Furious on Monday, July 27 with three episodes right away. But when does the streaming service roll out the remaining episodes of the season? We're sharing the full release schedule for the show's first season and revealing when the show's gripping cat and mouse chase will end!

FURIOUS on Hulu - EMMY ROSSUM | Disney/Sarah Shatz

Furious season 1 has eight episodes released weekly

As mentioned above, Hulu debuted Furious with a three-episode premiere, which might have viewers wondering what the release cadence will be like from here on out. Following its multi-episode premiere, the series won't drop multiple episodes in the weeks ahead. Instead, only one new episode will be released on Hulu for the next five weeks of the show's run.

New episodes of Furious are released on Mondays on Hulu, but in certain time zones in the United States, viewers will be able to watch on Sunday nights. Hulu drops the episodes at 12 a.m. ET on Monday, which happens to be 9 p.m. PT on Sunday. Even though those on the East Coast can't watch during primetime, the lucky ones on the West Coast can watch before going to bed.

Check out the full release schedule for Furious on Hulu:

Episode # Episode Title Release Date Episode 1 "The Gorgon" Monday, July 27 Episode 2 "My Life Had Stood - A Loaded Gun" Monday, July 27 Episode 3 "Memory Distortion" Monday, July 27 Episode 4 "Flash Flood" Monday, August 3 Episode 5 "Pick a Sticker" Monday, August 10 Episode 6 TBA Monday, August 17 Episode 7 TBA Monday, August 24 Episode 8 TBA Monday, August 31

Because Hulu opted to begin Furious with a three-episode premiere and the season only contains eight episodes rather than 10, the series will only on the air for a total of six weeks before the season finale drops on Monday, Aug. 31. While some viewers would have rather binge-watched the full season, those who are hoping to savor the mystery will have a little more than a month to do so.

While the span of the season isn't as long as other series in the grand scheme of things, the six-week run will help the show continue to connect with a wider audience as new fans begin watching and catch up before the finale. Furious will surely attract new viewers each week, especially since the series debuted at No. 3 on both Hulu and Disney+ the day after its premiere.

For those with the Hulu on Disney+ subscription bundle, the series is available to watch on Disney+ in addition to streaming on Hulu. Furious is looking to become one of the summer's sleeper hit new series, though it's unclear whether the show is intended to be a limited series or if Alice Black could be back with another case, but we can rest assured that she will close this season 1 case.