When to watch Love, Death & Robots volume 4 (release date, time, preview)

Animation and genre-breaking fans will be pleased to hear that Love, Death + Robots is returning to Netflix. Season 3 marked the show's highest ratings yet, earning it a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. The original series has been nominated for numerous accolades and most recently was awarded at the 74th Emmy's in the categories of Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation and Outstanding Short Form Animated Program.

Netflix will release Love, Death + Robots on Thursday, May 15, 2025. On April 24, they released the season 4 trailer on their official YouTube channel. We've shared it below!

The new season promises to keep up the variety, featuring a slightly different animation style with each episode, including 2D, 3D, stop motion, and even mixed live-action with VFX and animation layered on top. There are few anthologies I have been more excited for. LD+R stands apart as an artistically excellent series, rivaled only by immediate genre contemporaries like Arcane.

The season will be available at 12:00 a.m. PST. See the following guide for details on the release in your time zone!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 12:00 AM Mountain Standard Time 1:00 AM Central Standard Time 2:00 AM Eastern Standard Time 3:00 AM

In the trailer, we get glimpses of alien abductions, Nazi takeovers, demonic warfare, and even a ghost-in-the-shell-style character stabbing herself in the temple with a scalpel, then writhing in pain among a nest of wires. While a consistently violent show, there are moments of truly gory catharsis which may cause even the most stone-stomached viewers to look the other way. While no single episode has its plot laid out end-to-end in the trailer, it's clear that the storytellers at LD+R have continued to push the bounds of animation until they stretch, or break.

The new trailer hints at critiques of fascism, bodily exploitation, and the personal monologues of smart devices which permeate the modern home. For long-time fans of the show, however, this will come as no surprise. LD+R has always been interested in themes of injustice and climate change, as well as the living conditions of modern workers and the wasteful practices of technology manufacturers. Fans can rest assured that LD+R, at least on its face, has not disentangled itself from the themes that made its first three seasons so compelling.

Personally I think this season will make another bid for the Emmys next year, and for good reason. Oftentimes, an original series like this seeing success will cause a show runner to rest on their laurels and refuse to push the medium or story any further than necessary. With LD+R's anthology format though, I could easily see it reaching 10 seasons and overtaking Big Mouth as Netflix's longest original series, without getting stale.

Love, Death + Robots season 4 premieres on Netflix on May 15.