When to watch every episode of The Chi season 7 (Release schedule)

It's time to head back to the South Side of Chicago now that The Chi season 7 is here! The drama series has been a hit since it first debuted in March 2018, and the series is now going seven seasons strong. The first episode of the season is here, though each week it has both a streaming and linear airing on two different days. So when can you watch new episodes?

How to watch The Chi season 7

The Chi season 7 premiered Friday, May 16, 2025 on Paramount+, as well as Sunday, May 18 on Showtime. Only the first episode made its debut, which means we can expect a weekly release with one installment. So you'll want to tune in on Fridays if you choose to watch the show online, or you have the option to tune in on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. The seventh season is a total of 12 episodes. Check out the full episode release schedule below:

Episode # Release Date (Paramount+) Release Date (Showtime) Episode 1 Friday, May 16 Sunday, May 18 Episode 2 May 23 May 25 Episode 3 May 30 June 1 Episode 4 June 6 June 8 Episode 5 June 13 June 15 Episode 6 June 20 June 22 Episode 7 June 27 June 29 Episode 8 July 4 July 6 Episode 9 July 11 July 13 Episode 10 July 18 July 20 Episode 11 July 25 July 27 Episode 12 Aug. 1 Aug. 3

The new season, now streaming, is all about the women and working together to get their power back, and that's what we love to see! And with the dramatic ending of season 6 as Otis "Douda" Perry (Curtiss Cook) and Rob (Iman Shumpert) are now gone, I'm looking forward to see what comes next. Check out the official synopsis and trailer from Paramount+ below:

"This season, with Alicia at the helm, the pivotal women of THE CHI rise to reclaim their power. Yet, as loyalties are tested and new rivalries are stoked, it becomes clear that there’s only one crown and it will come at a heavy cost."

With Douda's death, it would have seemed like everyone's problems are solved. But that's further than the truth, as seen in the trailer. There's got to be an antagonist and when one "villain" is gone, another emerges. The women have had enough of men holding the power, and causing violence as they reign. Will they succeed or fail? Let's see if we'll find out this season! Though I am loving the girl power and fous on the ladies of the show.

The Chi season 7 stars Jacob Latimore, Lynn Whitfield, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker and Luke James. Kadeem Hardison, Chris Lee, Brett Gray, Rotimi, Jackie Long, Charmin Lee, Jill Marie Jones and Daniel J. Watts, Hannaha Hall, Jason Weaver, La La Anthony, Vic Mensa, Kandi Burruss, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce, Ahmad Ferguson, Cortez Smith, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae’a Brown, Zaria Imani Primer, L’lerrét Jazelle and Brian Keys. There's also a few newcomers including Phylicia Rashad, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Karrueche Tran.

The Chi season 7 releases new episodes Fridays on Paramount+ and Sundays on Showtime.