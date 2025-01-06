Mayfair Witches season 2 has arrived! But when do new episodes drop? Find out here!

The late, great Anne Rice is best known for her best-selling book series The Vampire Chronicles. That was started by Interview With the Vampire, which AMC turned into a regular series in 2022. Rice also wrote the Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy which AMC likewise turned into a series that same year. Since then, we've been waiting for more!

Mayfair Witches season 2 premiered Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025 on AMC with the first episode. Going forward, one installment will be on the air weekly. The second season has a total of seven episodes, one shorter than season 1’s eight. Each episode will drop on Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC and then be available to stream on AMC+ the next day as the series continues casting its fun spell. We shared the full release schedule below:

Episode 1: “Lasher” – Jan. 5

Episode 2: “Ten of Swords” – Jan. 12

Episode 3: “Cover the Mirrors” – Jan. 19

Episode 4: “Double Helix” – Jan. 26

Episode 5: “Julien’s Victrola” — Feb. 2

Episode 6: “Michaelmas” — Feb. 16

Episode 7: “A Tangled Web” — Feb. 23

Photo Credit: Skip Bolen/AMC

The episode titles are some hints at the drama to come. “Ten of Swords” references a famous tarot card that points at the magical elements of the series. Per the synopsis of Mayfair Witches season 2 episode 2, Rowan is looking for Lasher before "more people are hurt," while Ciprien finds a new ally in "an angry Mafair cousin."

“Cover the Mirrors” may hint at a threat, while “Double Helix” will likely involve Rowan’s ex-boyfriend Sam (Ben Feldman), who works at a genetics company. “Michaelmas” references a Christian festival which is a theme for the series. “A Tangled Web” is a classic Shakespeare line on deception, which is likewise a major element of the show. That makes it a fitting title for the season finale.

When we were first introduced to the show, we saw how it follows neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario) whose life is turned upside down when she starts experiencing strange events. Rowan eventually discovers she’s part of a family legacy of witches as she comes into her powers.

Season 1 revolved around Rowan being haunted by the demon Lasher and culminated in a bizarre ritual where she gave birth to the demon. Season 2 now has Rowan trying to learn more about her powers as she battles Lasher. The season was delayed a bit by factors such as the 2023 Hollywood strikes and Daddario’s recent pregnancy. But thankfully it's finally here!

Mayfair Witches season 2 airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.