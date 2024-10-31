Where to watch It's a Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown for the Halloween feels
It's a Halloween classic that always brings a smile to everyone's face! Whether you're an adult watching for the nostalgic feels or you're putting the Halloween special on for your kids, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is a must-watch on the day itself, and it helps you get into the spirit of the spooky season. Watching the television special has become a tradition for many people. So where can you tune in?
Right now, the only place to watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is on Apple TV+. That's the only spot to watch the special if you really want to. You can go ahead and visit the streamer's website to sign up for the platform. The good news is that new subscribers get a 7-day free trial. So if you only want to subscribe to the streaming service for the Halloween special, you can do so with the free trial. Otherwise, here's how to sign up.
How to sign up for Apple TV+
- Visit the Apple TV+ sign up page
- Create an account with an email and password
- Enter your payment information to subscribe for $9.99/month
- Start watching Charlie Brown and the Peanuts franchise!
If you remember, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown used to be broadcast for free on television since it first aired in 1966. Though Apple TV+ acquired the rights to broadcast the Peanuts franchise back in 2018. In 2020, it was the first time where the special wasn't available on TV. Apple TV+ allowed PBS to air it in 2021, but then that was not repeated.
Look, this can be really annoying especially since the episode is such a tradition for many families. Though I will say compared to the other streamers out there, Apple TV+ is the least annoying. There's no ads, and it's pretty affordable at $9.99/month compared to other platforms. Plus, at least there's the 7-day free trial if you really don't want to commit to it.
It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown focuses on Linus, and his strong belief in the Great Pumpkin. When no one else believes that the creature is real, he makes it his mission to prove that the Great Pumpkin does exist. And he does that by spending the night alone in a pumpkin patch!
It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is streaming on Apple TV+.