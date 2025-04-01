The White Lotus season 3 finale preview: Trailer, release time, and predictions

After a truly unpredictable and unbelievably memorable season, The White Lotus ends other vacation with the highly anticipated season 3 finale. The White Lotus season 3 finale airs this Sunday and follows in the footsteps of a penultimate episodes for the books. Everyone's storylines are rising to a boiling point, as Rick confronts the man he believes killed his father, Laurie's fight with her friends leads to a hookup she'd rather forget, and Belinda fields an offer from Greg that's very loaded.

While Belinda mulls over her odd cash deal from Greg (it's hush money!), Gaitok seemed to realize that the robbery from earlier in the season was an inside job. He attended the Muay Thai fights with Mook and recognized Valentin's friends, who Valentin more than likely helped get into the resort to swipe expensive jewelry. It's no wonder Laurie was nearly scammed. Not to mention, the Ratliff family is still in utter disarray, but Timothy apparently has some plans for the future in the finale.

The White Lotus season 3 episode 8, which is titled "Amor Fati" and translates to "love of fate," airs on Sunday, April 6 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on HBO and Max. According to HBO's schedule, the episode will air for an hour and a half, marking the longest episode of the season. The season finale airs from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET, so make sure you're prepared for an extra long finale night on Sunday. After this episode, there are no more episodes left of season 3. More air times in the U.S. are listed below:

East Coast: 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 6

West Coast: 6 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 6

Central: 8 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 6

Mountain: 7 p.m. MT on Sunday, April 6

The White Lotus season 3 episode 8 predictions

Leading up to the season finale, we're all surely combing through the episode's trailer looking for clues that might suggest who will be carted off in a bodybag, and there are some interesting theories to consider from the trailer. For starters, the synopsis teases that Timothy "comes up with a shocking plan for his family," and in the trailer, he's inquiring about the poisonious fruit hanging on the "suicide tree." A closeup shot on the blender is especially suspect. Does he whip up some deadly smoothies?

Check out season 3 episode 8's official synopsis via HBO:

"On their last night in paradise, Laurie, Jaclyn, and Kate are forced to reckon with the changes in their decades-long friendship. Belinda and Zion negotiate a deal that could secure her future. Gaitok shares his plans with a disappointed Mook. Timothy comes up with a shocking plan for his family."

The trailer also reveals Belinda turning down Greg's offer and calling it "a waste of time," Chelsea warning Rick not to do something stupid, Gaitok talking to his boss about the robbery, Jaclyn looking for Laurie, Frank stabbing a pillow, and Gaitok running with the gun. There are no signs of the Ratliff children, Kate, Mook, or Chloe in the trailer (take from that what you will). It's hard to know what will happen, but I think there's no way the trailer gives it away or that we can correctly guess.

Honestly, I don't know who I think will die, but I'm confident that it won't be Belinda. There's too much emphasis on the deal with Greg for the obvious solution to be that he will kill her if she doesn't agree. And turning him down isn't an outright bad move; it's self preservation that should help her survive. Taking his money links her to him forever. When you take money from someone like Greg, there are always strings attached. She's smart, but I truly don't think that it will get her killed.

The trailer also wouldn't give away Timothy thinking about killing his whole family with a poisonous fruit smoothie. There has to be more to the story than that. Nothing about Tim's vacation has been easy (and that's of his own making). Maybe the wrong person drinks the smoothie? But remember, the season opened with gunshots. Who's firing the gun, and is that the cause of the death? At least one of the deaths, if there's more than one? We'll have to wait and see what happens on the last day.

The White Lotus season 3 finale airs Sunday, April 6 at 9/8c on HBO and Max.