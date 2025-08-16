These 5 Love is Blind UK season 2 cast members have us obsessed

Love is Blind is the franchise for the hopeless romantic fandom. Most reality dating shows miss the mark when it comes to cast members building lasting relationships, because they are more in favor of drama or residual fame. There are a few shows, like Married at First Sight and Love is Blind, that have marriage as the end goal. Now, viewers are eager to see successful love stories on Love is Blind UK season 2.

Two out of five married couples from Love is Blind UK season 1 are still married, so there is some hope for the couples on season 2, which premiered on Netflix this week.

Before we get too attached to cast members from Love is Blind UK season 2 (or get too many spoilers), let’s break down who left a great first impression on viewers.

1. Ashleigh

Ashleigh is a bubbly ball of fun and quirky energy. She is what the British call cabin crew (aka flight attendant in American English), and she mentions in the show that she’s been very lucky in life, but unlucky in love. Ashleigh made the list of favorites for the first few episodes because of her positive energy, her kindness toward other cast members, and her overall enthusiasm for the experiment. Ashleigh is head over heels for Billy (the feeling is mutual), and we are here for it!

2. Sarover

Sarover has a calmer energy but is still very eager to go all in on this experiment to find love. Coming from an Indian background, Sarover mentions that she used to always worry about making her family proud, which would mean marrying someone of the same cultural background. However, her comfort level gets challenged when she falls in love with Kal, who is half Pakistani. They both seem willing to be trailblazers for crushing the stereotypes and prejudices that have existed in the past.





3. Bardha

We don’t really get to meet Bardha until episode 2, but she also brings a calm and positive energy to the dating pods and is very stunning! Bardha, who was born in Kosovo to Albanian parents, connects instantly with Jed, who comes from a Lebanese background. The two bond over their experiences with migrating to the UK, and both come from close-knit families. Bardha has been quiet so far, but since she hasn’t caused any drama or talked poorly about her dates, we could say she’s made a great first impression!

4. Kieran

Kieran makes a positive impression on viewers starting in episode 1. There are so many green flags about him so far, which can sometimes be difficult to identify in reality dating shows. Kieran is so patient with both of his connections in the dating pods, being really intentional about connecting with them on deeper levels. From what we’ve seen in the first few episodes, Kieran doesn’t seem superficial at all or obsess too much about what his future wife might look like. I have to say, I was rooting for Sophie, his first connection, to open up more, because I thought Kieran would be the kind of husband she needs, but Megan ultimately gave him the deep connection he was looking for.

5. Demola

Every season of Love is Blind has that one cast member that fans just really fall in love with because of their pure hearts. Demola is him this season! Demola had a one-track mind when he met Katisha, and he didn’t waste any time making sure that she knew how he felt (so many green flags!). He bought her flowers, showered her with words of affection, and her reaction was… uncertainty. Katisha communicated that she just wasn’t used to someone being so sure about her (are we buying this excuse?).



We also love Demola because he had the fondest memories of his late grandmother to share, and viewers can just tell what a kind heart he has. Unfortunately, his connection did not feel the same about him—though he wasn’t aware until after he planned to propose—so imagine his heartbreak when Katisha said she was planning to get engaged to someone else (daggers to the heart!). What sealed the deal for fans to protect Demola at all costs is that when Katisha’s other connection, Javen, finally proposed to her, Demola made sure that the guys properly celebrated. He stayed strong and did not create any tension or show any jealousy. We’re still so sad that he didn’t get the match he wanted, but hopeful that he’ll meet his love still!

Who are the villains in Love is Blind UK season 2?

Cast members on Love is Blind have the excruciating reality of hearing how their connections are getting on well with other dates, which always shakes things up, creating some doubt and insecurity. This scenario often creates villains in the season. While I won’t give out the villain title just yet, we do have a few folks on our radar who made us roll our eyes while they were in the dating pods.

Javen, for one, seemed to approach the show like a game or competition rather than a show with marriage in mind. Javen has trouble communicating feelings one way or the other to Katisha, who really wants to get engaged to him, and he ends up making her really confused. Just when Katisha is ready to pull back emotionally, Javen brings flowers to the pods to change her mind and show that he can make “grand gestures”. Viewers might feel like Javen did too little too late, but that gesture seemed to be all that Katisha needed to change her mind about connecting with Demola.

Patrick got major eye rolls this season for coining the phrase “splenic instinct." He insisted that following your spleen is even more powerful than following your gut, but it seems that neither his gut nor his spleen were able to land him the wife he hoped. Aanu, his main connection, seemed to be ready to get engaged to him, but he turned her down. By that time, Aanu had no other connections to explore.

More episodes of Love is Blind UK season 2 could shake up the happy couples

Five happy couples are now engaged, and the next few episodes will take us through their honeymoon and their first moments living together.

Hopefully the couples will continue to be happy with the partners they chose and be able to overcome any challenges in a healthy way. There are bound to be some troubles when the singles arrive to meet everyone, so we will see how this plays out next week.

Love is Blind UK season 2 is streaming on Netflix, with new episodes coming Wednesday.