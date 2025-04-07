Why this beloved Netflix teen show was almost never made

We have some information to share, and prepare to be shocked. One of Netflix’s most beloved teen shows almost never saw the light of day. It's the raunchy teen comedy-drama Sex Education, and if it weren't for Netflix stepping up and backing the series, we might never have met Otis, Maeve, Eric, or the rest of the unforgettable Moordale crew.

Series creator and executive producer, Laurie Nunn, recently attended and spoke at Dublin’s screenwriting festival Storyhouse and shared some surprising behind-the-scenes insight into the early days of Sex Education before it landed at Netflix. According to Nunn, a UK production company named Eleven had given her the idea or "seed pitch" for the show, and she went on to write the pilot episode. At the time, the show was titled Student Bodies. British TV network, Channel 4, was originally interested and commissioned the script, but it ended up being in development limbo for two years before things didn't work out and the network dropped the project.

You're probably wondering how a show that ended up becoming such a global hit struggled to make it past the development stage at one point. When Channel 4 first commissioned the script, the commissioner was a big fan and supported the project. At the time, the network was actively seeking teen-focused content. However, when that commissioner moved, a new person took over their role. According to Nunn, the new person didn’t like the project or see its potential in the same way.

She said that she received a set of feedback from the network, asking her to remove the central concept of a teen boy providing sex therapy to his classmates from the script. While Channel 4 liked the characters, they didn't like the main premise. In the end, Nunn struggled to figure out how to revise the script that would still preserve the essence of the story but meet the network’s concerns. Nunn eventually decided to walk away from the project, a decision she later regretted, admitting that she struggled to find any work for two years.

During this difficult period in her career, Nunn considered changing her profession entirely. She was feeling uncertain about her future and thought about retraining to become a therapist as an alternative career path.

"I was very much thinking about retraining at that point, because it was quite a bleak time." - Laurie Nunn via Deadline

But then, a breakthrough came when Netflix discovered the show. The streaming giant's UK commissioner at the time, Alex Sapot, was excited to back it. Following what Nunn described as a "more intense pitching process," the series was officially greenlit by Netflix. It would go on to have a series run of four seasons, becoming a hit with audiences worldwide.

Is there a chance that Sex Education could ever return? It's unknown, but Nunn would be open to it. She told the audience at Storyhouse that maybe an opportunity in the future, perhaps through a spinoff film, she could tie up any loose ends or unresolved storylines from the series.

"There is stuff I would have done a bit differently but maybe we’ll have a spin-off film one day and I can kind of wrap that up.” - Laurie Nunn via Deadline

If a spinoff movie actually ends up happening, fans could be in for a treat, as it would provide a chance to revisit their favorite characters and see how their journeys evolve after the series finale. Don't worry! We'll come back and let you know if there are ever any updates or official announcements about a spinoff film. But for now, you'll have to stay tuned to Snob Snob!