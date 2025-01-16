5 charming teen shows like XO, Kitty to add to your next binge-worthy watchlist

We can't believe the long-awaited second season of XO, Kitty is finally streaming on Netflix! After last season's jaw-dropping cliffhanger, our favorite teen matchmaker is back at KISS, prepared to tackle whatever drama comes her way. Though, for her sanity, let’s hope it’s a smooth sailing semester this time! Who are we kidding, though? With Kitty, chaos is practically guaranteed—and we’re here for every second of it! Q doesn't call her his chaos queen for nothing.

Unfortunately, the second season is two episodes shorter than the first. With each episode clocking in at 30 minutes or less, the season flies by. You hit play on the first episode, and before you know it, you’ve already reached the season 2 finale! Honestly, it seems like the episodes go by even quicker because the story is so engaging and packed with twists, leaving you wanting more after each one.

There's so much that goes down in XO, Kitty season 2, and some storylines are left unresolved. That's why we're keeping our fingers crossed for an XO, Kitty season 3. However, it'll most likely be a while before Netflix announces whether the show will be renewed. So, where does that leave us? Stuck in suspense, replaying our favorite moments, and imagining all the possibilities for what could come next! In the meantime, we suggest checking out other similar shows to keep you entertained. Don't worry. We’ve got a great list of five just below.

Lola Tung (Belly) and Gavin Casalegno (Jeremiah) in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 | Erika Doss/Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty

If you're a huge fan of XO, Kitty, you definitely need to check out The Summer I Turned Pretty. Not only is it created by the same mastermind, but it also delivers the perfect blend of romance, emotional twists, heartwarming moments, and relatable teen drama. Plus, just like Kitty Song Covey, the main character gets tangled up in a complicated love triangle. Who doesn’t love a good one of those?

Teenager Belly spends every summer with her family and their friends at the fictional beach town of Cousins Beach. But one summer, everything changes as Belly becomes caught in a love triangle with two brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher, who have been her childhood friends.

Seasons: 2 with a third season coming in 2025

2 with a third season coming in 2025 Creator: Jenny Han

Jenny Han Cast: Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno

Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno Where to watch: Prime Video

Kit Connor as Nick and Joe Locke as Charlie in Heartstopper season 3 | Netflix

Heartstopper

What makes Heartstopper and XO, Kitty so likable is that they follow endearing and relatable protagonists who don't quite have it all together yet but are figuring things out, making mistakes, learning from them, and growing along the way. It's their authenticity and vulnerability that makes them incredibly easy to root for.

In Heartstopper, the story centers around a kindhearted and openly gay teen named Charlie Spring, who meets Nick Nelson, a popular and charming rugby player, at their all-boys school. What begins as a friendship soon evolves into a full-blown romantic relationship, filled with both heartwarming moments and challenges as they navigate their emotions, identity, and the ups and downs of high school life.

Seasons: 3

3 Creator: Alice Oseman

Alice Oseman Cast: Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Tobie Donovan

Kit Connor, Joe Locke, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Tobie Donovan Where to watch: Netflix

(L to R) Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in episode 306 of Never Have I Ever | Lara Solanki/Netflix

Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever features another charming and relatable protagonist, Devi Vishwakumar. Like with Kitty in XO, Kitty, Devi finds herself in many quirky, humorous situations as she tries to navigate the complexities of adolescence. Oh, and there's that love triangle trope again, adding plenty of drama and emotional turmoil to her already chaotic life. But Devi, being the resilient person she is, manages to tackle her challenges head-on, learning valuable lessons about herself and her relationships along the way.

Here’s the official logline for the show from the Netflix Media Center:

"Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school student who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations."

Seasons: 4

4 Creator: Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher

Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez Where to watch: Netflix

(L to R) Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie and Noah LaLonde as Cole in episode 109 of My Life with the Walter Boys | Netflix

My Life with the Walter Boys

Keep the love triangles going! Teen shows are known to use them to heighten drama and tension, and My Life with the Walter Boys is no exception, featuring a love triangle that keeps viewers on edge as the protagonist navigates her feelings and the dynamics with the two boys vying for her attention.

15-year-old Jackie Howard's life as she knows it gets completely turned upside down when her family passes away in a tragic car accident, and she's forced to move in with the Walter family on their rural Colorado ranch. While coping with her grief and trying to adjust to her new life, she finds herself facing unexpected romantic entanglements that involve two brothers. Wow! It looks like Belly from The Summer I Turned Pretty and Jackie has something in common.

Seasons: 1 with a second season coming in 2025

1 with a second season coming in 2025 Creator: Melanie Halsall

Melanie Halsall Cast: Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Corey Fogelmanis, Sarah Rafferty, Marc Blucas

Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Corey Fogelmanis, Sarah Rafferty, Marc Blucas Where to watch: Netflix

(L to R) Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker, Antonia Gentry as Ginny in episode 201 of Ginny & Georgia | Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Ginny & Georgia

While Ginny & Georgia can sometimes lean more towards serious topics, it shares similarities with XO, Kitty in its focus on coming-of-age themes and the typical ups and downs of teenage life, such as navigating school and relationships. One of the main protagonists, angsty teen Ginny Miller, even finds herself in a love triangle at one point, adding to the emotional drama and complexity of her journey, much like Kitty's own romantic challenges.

After constantly being on the run because of her troubled past, Georgia Miller hopes to finally settle down. The peaceful New England town of Wellsbury appears to be the ideal spot to raise her teenage daughter, Ginny, and son, Austin. But with a past as complicated as hers, can it truly remain hidden?