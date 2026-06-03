Widow's Bay episode 7 recap: The island's past meets the present

After the brief splash back in time in Widow’s Bay episode 6, Patricia and Wyck kickoff episode 7, “Seasickness,” by dropping a giant bomb on Tom.

Richard Warren, the Lord Protector of Widow’s Bay, who was buried alive in 1702, is still alive. Wyck (Stephen Root) and Patricia (Katie O'Flynn), while Tom was taking a little several-day siesta after his super-psychadelic mushroom trip in episode 5, dug up the coffin.

Richard Warren reveals the deal he made with a demon and how to end it

Tom (Matthew Rhys) meets with Richard (Hamish Linklater), who is not looking so good at all after his 300-plus-year nap underground. They pass notes back and forth until Richard, hilariously, speaks and scares Tom.

He asks Richard how he’s alive, and Richard reveals that he was tricked by “a devil” and betrayed by his “lessers.” He also reveals that an evil power sustains him.

Tom hands Richard the metal necklace that they found, and they ask Richard if he can open it, which he does after it burns Wyck. Inside, there’s a little parchment that Richard reveals it’s his salvation, and he tells a story of how they ate their fellow humans. Richard explains that he ate some mushrooms, which he thought were going to save him. Instead, it connected him to a demon, or the island itself, and it offered him a covenant to save the settlement, which he signed with his “blood, feces, and semen.”

Richard also explains that if he didn’t take the demon’s deal, then none of them would be there today.

Lastly, Richard reveals that if he dies by being taken past the point of the sea that kills those who try to leave the island, just like his children, then the island will be safe and the curse will end.

Widow's Bay episode 7 - Credit: Apple TV

Wyck and Tom takes Richard out to sea

Wyck accepts the offer to take Richard out to sea, but he’s fearful that something bad will happen and that the island will try to take Richard back. He forces Richard back into the coffin.

Right then, the sheriff shows up. In an effort to distract him, Patricia steals his car while the boys take Richard to sea. Thankfully, he doesn’t take her to jail, but he wants to know why everyone is acting so weird, why all the weird things keep happening. He asks Patricia to tell him what’s going on, but she doesn’t give in, not at first anyway. Patricia tells the whole story, but Bechir (Kevin Carroll) doesn’t believe her.

On the boat, the island does, in fact, try to pull Richard back, but first, Wyck informs Tom of the plan. Wyck can’t leave the island without dying, so Tom has to take Richard past the line in the dinghy.

As they get closer to the line, the fog rolls in. The island doesn’t want Richard to leave, but Richard really wants out of the coffin. He begs Tom to let him out, as he promised, but Tom doesn’t give in… for a while.

Finally, Tom gives in and lets Richard out of the coffin without Wyck’s permission, but he doesn’t tell Wyck for an absurdly long time. It’s hilarious, and it’s one of my favorite jokes of the season.

Wyck tells Tom a story about a time as a kid when they stole a boat during a storm. Something hit their boat, something huge with tentacles. It knocked them out of the boat, and they started to swim. Something grabbed his foot, but it was his friend, Mark, Gerrie’s brother, who was getting dragged down. Wyck tells Tom that he kicked Mark off him, and Mark was killed.

Richard decides he doesn’t want to die yet

After drinking and eating tinned fish and sausages, Richard decides that he doesn’t actually want to die. He beats up Tom and Wyck, and he tries to escape. The island starts to fight back, too. Something massive hits the boat from below and stops it in his tracks. The food has also given Richard a new lease on life.

In the fight, Richard, Tom, and Wyck trade blows, but Richard’s demon strength gives him the upper hand. It looks like he’s going to kill Tom, but Wyck manages to stop him. Together, they team up to get Richard in the coffin, but again, something hits the boat, which knocks Wyck off balance.

Richard dies, and it looks like the curse has been lifted

Tom hands him a life preserver and kicks Wyck off the boat just before they pass the line that kills the islandborn. As the boat drifts past the buoy, Tom opens the coffin and finds all that remains of Richard is just bones and dust.

It looks like Wyck has died by the time Tom turns the boat around, but eventually he pulls himself back on deck and steers the boat back to Widow’s Bay.

Now, the curse has been lifted, or so they think.

Evan finds evidence that his mother didn’t die during childbirth as he thought

While Tom was out at sea, Evan (Kingston Rumi Southwick) and his friend searched the house. They find pictures of Evan and his mom from when Evan was a baby, which proves that Tom is lying.

Obviously, that has to mess a kid up, and it definitely does.

The episode ends at the inn. As the innkeep is throwing out a rude customer, the camera steadies on a painting on the wall. It’s a child drifting away from a rowboat in the waves.

I have a theory about what I think this means, but I’m not ready to share it all yet because that was an incredible episode of Widow’s Bay. We finally have some answers, but I fear it’s not quite time to celebrate yet.