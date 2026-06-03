Widow's Bay episode 8 recap: The Boogeyman returns

Widow's Bay episode 8 begins the morning after the events of episode 7, and everything seems great. Richard Warren is dead. The curse is broken.

The town and island are bustling as Wyck, Patricia, and Tom have breakfast. Widow's Bay is thriving. Tom prints off tickets for himself and Evan to go watch the Boston Red Sox.

At the office, Ruth informs Tom that everyone is looking for him, but Tom is chill. He is a fun guy now that the curse has been broken.

Evan confronts Tom about his mom

When Tom finally comes home after killing Richard and working all day, Evan is waiting for him. He confronts Tom about the story Tom told him about his mother dying in childbirth.

Well, as it turns out, she didn't die in childbirth. She had a stroke caused by preeclampsia, and she was never the same after that. She died a few years later.

Evan has a lot of questions, but Tom doesn't have a lot of answers. Finally, Evan asks Tom why they can't leave the island, and Tom tells him that they can leave the island. In fact, he has a surprise.

Tom gives Evan the Red Sox tickets, and he tells him that things are going to be different now.

The Boogeyman returns to Widows Bay

Wyck pays Gerrie a visit at the museum. He's loved her his whole life, and he gives her the picture of her brother who died. He appears to be ready to reveal his undying love for her... until her husband interrupts.

As Wyck starts to leave, he notices that someone has stolen the Boogeyman mask from the museum. Not good.

He follows his hunch and goes to the Boogeyman's house, and he finds that the door has been broken open. This is very not good.

Patricia is attacked by the Boogeyman

After ordering a chicken parm and slice of pie from the local restaurant and getting a turkey patty and single sausage link, she tries to go to bed, but she's interrupted by her car alarm.

She goes out to turn it off, but when she returns, she knows someone is in the house with her. She quickly grabs her taser from her drawer, but for some reason, it's corded, so she needs to plug it in. The cord is also especially long! More on that to come, probably.

Patricia sneaks out of the house to the street and waits. Girl, run!

After a few minutes or maybe even longer, the Boogeyman appears wielding a knife from Patricia's front door. She runs down the street for what seems like forever, but the Boogeyman continues chasing her very slowly.

Wyck finds Patricia isn't at home, and he knows something is up.

Patricia goes to the house of her "friends" from high school, Kris, the one who knew she lied about the Boogeyman. She tells them to call the police, but the phone line has already been cut.

The women don't go along with it, and they accuse Patricia of lying about the calls from the Boogeyman when they were younger. Patricia admits that she did lie about the clas, but she also claims that the Boogeyman did visit her house.

They kick her out, but when she's outside, she sees that the Boogeyman is inside the house. Right then, he jumps out the window and crash lands in the yard.

Finally, he wakes up and starts to chase Patricia again. This time, she trips over that long taser cord, and the Boogeyman catches her. He's about to murder her, but he's run over by an ambulance. The EMTs try to help the Boogeyman, and when he wakes up, he kills them. Patricia, then, flees again with the Boogeyman chasing her again.

Patricia finally kills the Boogeyman

Patricia runs to the gas station and lights the Boogeyman on fire, but the gas station clerk puts the fire out. The Boogeyman tries to strangle him, but Sheriff Bechir interrupts.

The Boogeyman slashes Bechir in the stomach and knocks him to the ground, which gives Patricia to grab Bechir's shotgun. She shoots the Boogeyman and kills him, I think.

She keeps the gun pointed at his head in the ambulance, hospital room, and crematory until the Boogeyman's body is reduced to ash.

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