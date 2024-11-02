Wizards, diplomats and more to stream this weekend (Nov. 2)
By Sandy C.
It doesn’t matter what your go-to genre is when it comes to streaming content, this weekend has something for everybody! Here are five shows to stream.
Are you into comedy and nostalgia? Make sure you have a Disney+ account because Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is now streaming. Well, not the entire season, but the first nine episodes are. The remaining episodes will drop on Disney+ weekly. Still, nine episodes is enough to entertain you and the family all weekend, because it’s a family-friend series.
Not interested in Wizards? No problem! Also on Disney+, you’ll find the two-episode Agatha All Along series finale. In case you missed it, the finale streamed earlier this week, and it’s one you don’t want to wait too long to watch. Speaking of finales you may have missed this past week, there’s also the Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale streaming on Hulu.
Next up, we’ve got Before on Apple TV+, which is a mystery thriller to watch once the kids go to sleep. It stars Billy Crystal as Eli, a man who recently lost his wife. Eli works as a child psychiatrist, and his latest client is Noah (Jacobi Jupe), a young boy Eli appears to have a strong connection to. Check out the trailer below:
Finally, there’s The Diplomat season 2, now streaming on Netflix. The highly anticipated season has been getting amazing reviews from both critics and audiences. Over at Rotten Tomatoes, The Diplomat season 2 has a 90% fresh score from critics and 86% from fans. Needless to say, it’s the series to watch this weekend if you only have time for one series.
