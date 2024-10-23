When is the Agatha All Along series finale coming out on Disney+? (All to know)
By Sandy C.
You know what they say, folks! All good things must come to an end at some point. Yes, even our latest favorite MCU series, Agatha All Along. But how many more episodes do we have until we say goodbye to Agatha Harkness? And will there be another season after? Here’s everything we know.
Disney+’s Agatha All Along premiered on Sept. 18, just over a month ago. The streamer dropped the first two episodes, and the rest followed weekly. At the time of this writing, there are seven episodes available to stream on the platform. Oddly enough (I suppose, as all things Agatha are), the series features a total of nine episodes. This means that we have two more to go!
The remaining two episodes won’t be dropping over the next two weeks, though. Instead, we’ll be getting the penultimate episode and final chapter both on Oct. 30. There won’t be a tenth episode so next week is it!
Agatha All Along ends on October 30
It’s definitely a bittersweet feeling. As much as we want to see how it all ends, we don’t want the series to end. The episode titles have not yet been revealed, but we’ll let you know as soon as we learn this information!
Now, as for a second season of Agatha All Along, it has not been renewed by Disney. It is a miniseries, so more episodes after the first season were not in the plans. However, the series has become incredibly popular and this could very much change Disney’s mind. As soon as we learn more about the future of the fantasy drama, we’ll update this post!
Whether Agatha All Along is renewed of not, there’s so much to look forward to! For starters, can you believe we are already in Phase Five of the MCU? There’s so much more to look forward to! This includes Daredevil: Born Again, which brings Charlie Cox back into the action.