XO, Kitty season 1 ending and what you need to remember before season 2

The wait is almost over, XO, Kitty fans. Can you believe it? The long-awaited second season will finally be released on Netflix in just a day. Get ready to reunite with Kitty and all your favorite characters as the next chapter of her romantic and comedic adventures unfolds!

Hold on a second! It's been nearly two years since the first season premiered, which feels like quite some time ago. Are you certain you remember how everything ended last season? Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if you don’t. Don’t worry, though. We’ve got you covered so that you won’t go into season 2 unprepared.

Below, we've put together a recap of the XO, Kitty season 1 finale, highlighting all the important moments you’ll need to recall before jumping into the much-anticipated second season.

Spoilers ahead from XO, Kitty season 1!

(L to R) Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, Anthony Keyvan as Q in episode 110 of XO, Kitty | Park Young-Sol/Netflix

How does XO, Kitty season 1 end?

After Professor Lee uncovers Kitty's secret of staying in the boys' dorm, she's called to Principal Lim's office to face the consequences. Following discussions with the faculty, it's decided that Kitty will be expelled from KISS. As a scholarship student, Kitty must follow specific rules to maintain her scholarship, and by staying in the boys' dorm without permission, she broke those rules, resulting in her expulsion. However, at the very end of the season, we learn that there’s hope for Kitty’s return to KISS next semester, as Yuri is seen on the phone trying to convince her mom to allow Kitty back.

After packing up her things and saying her goodbyes to everyone, Kitty heads to the airport, where she unexpectedly runs into her first love, Dae, and her new love interest, Yuri. After talking to both of them, she boards her plane, only to cross paths with Min Ho, who then reveals a secret he’s been keeping. While on the plane, Kitty also reads an old letter that her mom sent to Principal Lim when they were younger. Principal Lim had given her this letter right before she left for the airport.

Kitty does not end up with Dae in XO, Kitty season 1

Kitty came to KISS for two main reasons: to learn more about her late mother and to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, Dae. However, as the season progresses, she begins to discover new things about herself, including her sexuality. She finds herself having feelings for a girl. That girl being Yuri. Although she eventually opens up to Dae about these feelings, he decides he doesn’t want to lose her and is determined to fight for their relationship. He rushes to the airport to speak with Kitty, but before he can express how he feels, she breaks up with him for good.

Kitty does not end up with Yuri in the first season

During Min Ho's party, Kitty realizes she has feelings for Yuri. However, she chooses to suppress them since she is still in a relationship with Dae. Despite her efforts to resist her emotions, Kitty finds it increasingly difficult to ignore her growing attraction to Yuri, leading her to question her feelings and the future of her relationship with Dae. After finally breaking things off with Dae at the airport, she wasn't expecting to run into Yuri next. She sees this as her final opportunity to tell Yuri how she feels, but things don't go as planned.

Just as Kitty is about to tell Yuri that she likes her romantically, Yuri's ex-girlfriend, Juliana, unexpectedly appears and interrupts the moment. As a result, Kitty holds back her confession and boards her plane back home, keeping her feelings to herself.

Kitty doesn't end up with Min Ho either

After boarding her flight back to Portland, Kitty discovers that her seatmate is Min Ho. Following some playful flirting and learning that Kitty is no longer with Dae, Min Ho sees this as the perfect chance to confess his feelings. Although he didn’t initially have feelings for Kitty when they first met, their conversations and growing connection made him develop a bond with her.

However, he kept his feelings hidden because she was dating his best friend, Dae. He had also gotten into a relationship with Madison, so he wasn't focused on Kitty at the time. Now that he and Madison are no longer together and Dae isn't in the picture anymore, he sees it as his time to shine.

While on the plane, Min Ho confesses his love to Kitty, but she doesn't respond. Instead, she looks at him in surprise, her gaze eventually shifting forward as a flight attendant announces over the PA system that the plane is about to take off.

Here are more key things from XO, Kitty season 1 to remember before XO, Kitty season 2:

Yuri and Alex are half-siblings. Alex is the son of Yuri's mother, Principal Lim, and Professor Lee.

Q and Florian are still together at the end of XO, Kitty season 1, but their relationship is in a rocky place after Florian cheated on his finals. By doing so, he secured the top spot in their class, which put Dae's scholarship in jeopardy. Obviously, Q didn't like this since Dae is his close friend, and he made sure to confront Florian about it.

Yuri and Juliana end up together in the season 1 finale. After mending their relationship, Principal Lim informs Yuri that she and Juliana's parents have talked and now support their relationship. She also mentions that Juliana is on her way back to Seoul. In the airport scene, where Juliana interrupts Kitty's confession, Yuri rushes to Juliana and embraces her tightly.

While on the plane back home, Kitty reads the letter Principal Lim gave her. The letter mentions a man named Simon but doesn’t clarify his connection to her mother. Kitty quickly assumes Simon is her mom’s first love, though the season finale doesn’t reveal the truth.

Check out the trailer below for XO, Kitty season 2 for a sneak peek!

In XO, Kitty season 2, Kitty makes her return to KISS for the second semester, all thanks to Yuri’s efforts in getting her re-enrolled. This time around, she’s determined to leave the past behind and start anew. With hopes for a drama-free school year, she’s open to the possibility of some casual dating. But first, she needs to get over her crush on Yuri and figure out her complicated feelings for Min Ho.

Just from the trailer above, the second season already seems like it's going to be another amazing one, and we can't wait to watch it! XO, Kitty season 2 is set to land on Netflix on Jan. 16 at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET.