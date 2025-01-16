XO, Kitty season 2 ending explained: Who does Kitty end up with, or does she?

XO, Kitty season 2 is now available to stream on Netflix, which means our favorite teen matchmaker is finally back on our screens! Set a month after the season 1 finale, Kitty returns to KISS for a new semester, with her scholarship reinstated thanks to Yuri's persuasive efforts with her mom. She's determined to start fresh, prioritizing her studies and steering clear of drama.

However, with unresolved feelings, new romantic entanglements, and unforeseen surprises, it quickly becomes clear that avoiding trouble won’t be as simple as Kitty anticipated. And she's not the only one facing challenges. Her friends are navigating their own complicated situations as well.

Following a season filled with romance, personal growth, and unexpected twists, Kitty finds herself standing at another emotional crossroads. Does she find her happily ever after in the end, or is she still left searching for the right person? What about her mom—what role did Simon play in her life? All the lingering questions you have throughout the season are answered in the season 2 finale or earlier.

In the detailed explanation below, we unpack how everything concludes in XO, Kitty season 2. If you’d rather avoid spoilers, you may want to exit this article now.

Major spoilers from XO, Kitty season 2 ahead!

Audrey Huynh as Stella in episode 201 of XO, Kitty | Park Young-Sol/Netflix

What happens to Stella in XO, Kitty season 2?

In the second season, we meet Stella, a new student at KISS from Pepper Pike, Ohio. She moves in with Kitty, Yuri, and Juliana as their roommate and shares with Kitty that she joined the esteemed school through an exchange program organized by her church. Although Stella first appears to be a sweet and innocent girl, it soon becomes clear that she harbors a darker side she’s keeping hidden.

While viewers catch on early that Stella isn’t who she claims to be, Kitty doesn't become aware until she finds her goodbye letter to Yuri in Stella's backpack. After doing a deep-dive search on the internet, Kitty stumbles upon a video of Stella competing in one of Mr. Moon’s old singing competitions. In the video, Stella is introduced by her real name, Esther Shim. After performing a cover of "Amazing Grace," she is mocked and ultimately rejected by Mr. Moon.

The video quickly goes viral, further adding to Stella's humiliation. This is why she comes to KISS. She wants revenge on Mr. Moon for making her a laughingstock, and she's willing to use anyone to achieve her goal, no matter the cost. To ensure she remains unrecognized, she adopts a new identity, changing her name to Stella Cho.

By the season 2 finale, Kitty and her friends uncover Stella's true intentions and must figure out how to stop her. On the night of Mr. Moon's reality competition show, Stella resorts to blackmail, threatening to expose the scandal of Joon Ho impregnating his backup dancer unless Min Ho and his family ensure her victory in the contest. However, Kitty devises a bold plan: Joon Ho will take the stage and publicly reveal the truth himself, taking control of the narrative. While this happens, Mr. Moon and his security team capture Stella backstage.

Stella’s performance is subsequently canceled, and Mr. Moon offers an apology before instructing his security to escort her to the airport for a flight back to Ohio.

(L to R) Hojo Shin as Jiwon, Jung Hye-sun as Soon Ja, Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey in episode 205 of XO, Kitty | Park Young-Sol/Netflix

Kitty's grandmother and her great-aunt reunite after years of estrangement

Kitty felt she hadn’t uncovered enough about her late mother during her first semester at KISS, so she decides to focus on learning more about her mother’s past this semester. Her journey begins by investigating Simon’s identity. After a phone call with Yuri's mom, she finds out that Simon was her mother's cousin. As the season progresses, Kitty then uncovers the longstanding tension between her grandmother and great-aunt, revealing deep family conflict.

When Kitty’s mother was alive, she and Simon exchanged letters, trying to find a way to reunite their mothers, who hadn’t spoken in years. Kitty’s mom eventually succeeded in convincing her mother to return to South Korea and reconnect with her sister, but she passed away before this could take place. She was even going to bring a 3-year-old Kitty with her on the trip.

Kitty wants to honor her mother's wishes, so she tries to figure out a way to bring her grandmother and great-aunt together. However, it takes a lot to make this happen. After finally having the opportunity to speak with her great-aunt and reveal that her grandmother had planned to meet with her in the past, her great-aunt becomes emotional and breaks down. Her great-aunt then explains to Kitty why she and her sister became estranged in the first place.

When they were younger, Kitty's grandmother went against her parents' wishes and secretly got together with Kitty's grandfather. Although her parents were initially unaware, it was Kitty’s great-aunt who exposed the romance. Feeling deeply betrayed, Kitty’s grandmother left their hometown of Bukjeon and moved to America with Kitty's grandfather. From then on, she and Kitty's great-aunt lost touch.

After sharing her wish to reunite with her sister, Kitty devises a plan to make it a reality. She informs her older sister, Margot, who persuades their grandmother to return to South Korea. With the help of Min Ho's father's private jet, Kitty's grandmother and Margot make the journey. In South Korea, Kitty’s grandmother and great-aunt share an emotional and long-awaited reunion.

(L to R) Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, Gia Kim as Yuri Han in episode 206 of XO, Kitty | Netflix

Do Kitty and Yuri end up together in XO, Kitty season 2?

No, Kitty and Yuri do not end up together. Kitty spends much of the second season pining over Yuri, the first girl she ever had feelings for. Although she knows they can never be together since Yuri is back with Juliana, she can’t help but wonder if some of the moments they share hold a deeper meaning. She tries to distract herself by dating Praveena, but her mind still somehow drifts back to Yuri, leaving her caught in a whirlwind of emotions she struggles to navigate.

While watching her mom’s old heritage project tape together in her dorm, Kitty and Yuri share a kiss. However, they quickly pull away when Min Ho walks in and catches them in the act. After vowing to act like it never happened, their plan falls apart when Kitty's goodbye letter to Yuri is discovered by the rest of their friends. The kiss they shared is brought to light, and they spend a couple of episodes at odds. Yuri makes it clear to Kitty that their kiss was a mistake and that she's in love with Juliana.

While Kitty shifts her focus to other matters, Yuri spends the remainder of the season trying to find a way to rekindle her relationship with Juliana. Although a romantic relationship doesn't materialize between them this season, Kitty and Yuri do eventually mend their friendship.

(L to R) Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho Moon, Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey in episode 201 of XO, Kitty | Park Young-Sol/Netflix

Kitty and Min Ho do not end up together in XO, Kitty season 2

Just as there are many fans of Kitty and Yuri, there are also plenty who root for the Kitty and Min Ho pairing, drawn to their enemies-to-lovers dynamic. However, we don’t see these two officially become a couple this season. While there are a few flirtatious moments between them, Kitty doesn’t truly focus on Min Ho until she experiences heartbreak from Yuri.

After settling the Stella/Esther issue and bringing her family back together, Kitty finally has the chance to reflect on her feelings for Min Ho. Now ready to tell him how she truly feels, she first needs to find him. After hearing from Q that Min Ho is walking through the sculpture garden on campus, Kitty heads there to meet him. However, her plans to confess change when Min Ho tells her he’s sworn off relationships for a while, still scarred by his experience with Stella.

Just before Min Ho gets into his car to head to the airport for his dad’s summer tour, Kitty calls out to him, asking if she can tag along. He smirks and nods, motioning for her to join him. Although Kitty and Min Ho don’t become a couple in XO, Kitty season 2, it seems possible that they might in a potential third season. That's if nobody new grabs their attention first.

Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey in episode 201 of XO, Kitty | Netflix

Will Kitty get to come back to KISS next school year?

Things are looking up for Kitty after she handles the Stella/Esther situation and reunites her family. However, she soon discovers that she has a new challenge on her hands. Her heritage scholarship is about to expire, meaning she won't be able to return to KISS next semester.

Fortunately, she doesn’t have to stress about it for long, as after finishing finals, she’s called into Principal Lee’s office to discuss the matter. Once seated in his office, Principal Lee informs Kitty that her scholarship has been renewed, thanks to the increased backing from donors after Mr. Moon’s successful concert. What does this mean? Well, it means Kitty gets to return to KISS for the next school year!

Here are some other important things that happened in XO, Kitty season 2:

Yuri and Juliana break up after Juliana finds out about Yuri's kiss with Kitty. Shortly after, Juliana begins a relationship with Praveena, whom she connected with at a party. In the end, Yuri and Juliana agree to remain friends, though Yuri still has feelings for her.

After coming to terms with the fact that Kitty is completely over him, Dae sets out to find someone new. Eunice shows interest, and the two eventually become a couple. While they face a minor challenge in their relationship, they end the season still together.

In the season 2 premiere, we find out what happened to Florian, Q's ex-boyfriend. While talking to Kitty, Q mentions that he turned Florian in for cheating on his finals last semester, which led to his expulsion from KISS.

Q and Jin started as track rivals, but their undeniable attraction to each other brought them together. They encounter a few bumps in their new relationship, but by the end of the season, they're stronger than ever. In the season 2 finale, Jin confides in Q that he’s considering quitting running for good, while Q shares that he’s been accepted into USC’s summer training program.

Yuri finds out from her half-brother Alex that her father's company is involved in a class action lawsuit. As a result of the lawsuit, her father's company’s assets have been frozen. This means Yuri doesn't have any money.

There were three cameos this season. Noah Centineo and Janel Parrish reprise their roles as Peter and Margot from the To All the Boys film trilogy in the second season of XO, Kitty. Also, there's a celebrity cameo from Peniel, a current member of the K-pop boy band BTOB.

So, no, Kitty does not end up with anyone at the end of XO, Kitty season 2. In fact, she never actually gets into a relationship this season after her casual dating experience goes wrong. Just like in the XO, Kitty season 1 finale, Kitty ends the second season single. However, the season 2 finale kind of hints at her and Min Ho possibly getting together if there is to be a third season. It seems like it could finally be Kitty and Min Ho shippers' moment to shine!

XO, Kitty season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.