Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7 preview: Are the yellowjackets going home?

Imagine you walked in on a group of people, especially teenage girls, like in the image above and then see a severed head (RIP Coach Scott). That's what happened to a couple of new characters in Yellowjackets season 3 episode 6, "Thanksgiving (Canada)," last week on Paramount+ and Showtime.

It's quite the cliffhanger because not only are there newcomers, are they providing some hope for the girls to finally be rescued? We'll find out what happens next in a new episode this week. So when can you start watching?

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7, "Croak," has two premiere dates and platforms to watch. You can either tune in Friday, March 21, 2025 starting at 3 a.m. ET. Or, there's also the option to check the new episode out on Sunday, March 23, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on Showtime. We shared a breakdown of the release times below:

Release on Paramount+:

East Coast: 3 a.m. ET

West Coast: 12 a.m. PT

Midwest: 2 a.m. CT

Mountain: 1 a.m. MT

Release on Showtime:

East Coast: 8 p.m. ET

West Coast: 5 p.m. PT

Midwest: 7 p.m. CT

Mountain: 6 p.m. MT

Now the biggest question is what comes next? Even though you'd think the yellowjackets would be happy to finally see some other people, which brings the possibility of them being rescued, I think they're too scared of what the people have seen. Aka Coach Scott's head in their wilderness ritual. As Shauna says in the promo video above, they may not want to leave any witnesses. But is that really worth more than their chance to go home?

In the present, Shauna seems to be on a mission to go face the person who's been terrorizing her and her family. I guess she's figured it out? And she claims it's going to be a gentle and reasonable conversation. Hmm, yeah right. I don't think that's what you're really planning Shauna!

Could it be Nelson Franklin or Ashley Sutton's characters? Are they still alive? Or is it someone else and the show is trying to throw us off the trail so to speak? I don't have all the answers right now, but I sure do hope we start to get them in this week's episode. Finally for the second time (first time was last week's episode) this season, the story is actually getting interesting.

Yellowjackets season 3 releases new episodes Fridays on Paramount+ and Sundays on Showtime.