Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7 review: Revelations galore!

If you've been following my reviews of this season of Yellowjackets, you'll know that I haven't been enjoying the season very much unfortunately overall. However, last week's episode, episode 6, "Thanksgiving (Canada)," finally delivered what we've been waiting for. And this week, the writers hit the mark once again. Here's our review of Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7, "Croak" on Paramount+ and Showtime. SPOILERS BELOW.

Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

The episode picks up a few days early as we find out two things: it's these annoying frogs making the crazy sounds the girls have been hearing, and we learn just who these new characters are that pop up. They're Edwin played by Nelson Franklin and Hanna played by Ashley Sutton. Plus, there's a surprise third character who I wasn't expecting to see - Joel McHale as Kodi. As an actor mostly known for comedic roles, he absolutely embodies this dramatic character so well! News of his casting in a guest star role came before the season premiered. But, I don't know. I wasn't expecting to see him in the past with the girls.

Speaking of, we get more clarity on who that tape is for. The one Shauna received in the present. It was Hanna's. All hell basically breaks loose thanks to Lottie as she goes ahead and kills Edwin, not even giving the newcomers a chance to say or do anything. I mean, girl. This could have been your chance to go home. What are you doing!? I was yelling at my screen.

This triggers a manhunt. And after the heartbreaking death of Coach Scott, we know how determined these yellowjackets can be. And how equipped they are. The past timeline really manages to keep you on the edge of your seat, and it's an adrenaline-fueled ride I was happy to be on. For now, the girls decide to keep Hanna alive after capturing her. But clearly, she's not going to make it back home.

Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

In the present, Shauna, Van, Tai, and Misty team up because Shauna knows who sent the tape. And she wants to have a reasonable and gentle conversation with this person. Yeah, no one believes you Shauna. It was nice to see the four of them working together again. After being such a slow burn the past six episodes, I was surprised at how many revelations Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7 provided.

So Hanna ends up staying with the girls in the wilderness for a while since the women in the present reveal that Melissa and Gen got close to her. And the three of them don't make it home. Apparently Kodi doesn't either. I do also want to note that Travis and Akilah find him, and want him to take them home. So what happens between them there?

Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

The biggest plot twist of the episode is the fact that Hanna has a daughter which the yellowjackets didn't know until hearing the tape. So is the person stalking them, especially Shauna, perhaps Hanna's child. If she didn't make it back home, how did the child though? Somehow this daughter may have found out the truth and is looking for revenge. Actress Hilary Swank, who is set to guest star this season, still hasn't appeared. Could she be Hanna's daughter?

Shauna pulls up to what we assume is the daughter's home in the final moments with a knife in hand. Or maybe there's a plot twist in there about whoever is the one behind Lottie's murder. I feel like right now Hanna's kid being behind it all would be too obvious. I have no idea. There's so many questions! This was, thankfully, another great episode of Yellowjackets season 3. Let's hope going into this final stretch, the writers keep up the good work. Episode grade level: B.

Yellowjackets season 3 releases new episodes Fridays on Paramount+ and Sundays on Showtime.