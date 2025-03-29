Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8 review: Um, wtf Shauna!?

Alright, it really feels like the Yellowjackets season 3 story has finally picked up the last couple of weeks and the momentum just keeps coming. There's a big plot twist, Shauna has gone unhinged in the present, and Tai gets desperate. Let's jump into the review of season 3 episode 8, "A Normal, Boring Life" on Paramount+ and Showtime. SPOILERS BELOW.

L-R: Lauren Ambrose as Van, Melanie Lynskey as Shauna and Tawny Cypress as Taissa in Yellowjackets, episode 6, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Darko Sikman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Last week's episode left off with Shauna ditching the girls at the hospital and making her way to Hanna's daughter's house to confront her about the tape and trolling that she's been experiencing. Shauna really has no shame and sneaks into the house while the family is still in there. But I guess after the wilderness, almost nothing will stop these girls from getting what they want.

We do in fact briefly see Hanna's daughter, but there's a big plot twist. Despite the series establishing in episode 7 that Melissa is dead. Surprise! Actually, she isn't. Plus many of you fans were right in theorizing that actress Hilary Swank is Adult Melissa. I knew it from the moment I saw her in that cap. Even after all these years later, that's her go to.

It's really so hard to know who's ever telling the truth here. But it does seem like Melissa is. Yes, she sent Shauna the tape. But she explains that it was a way to clean her conscience. But with what comes at the end of the episode, I'm sure she's regretting it now. As for the other weird things happening to her like the brakes, being locked in a freezer, and even Lottie's death, Melissa gets Shauna angry and tells her she's imagining things and likes to stir up drama to make herself feel alive.

L-R: Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie and Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna in Yellowjackets, episode 6, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

You know, that does kind of sound consistent with Shauna's behavior, especially in the past and not wanting to be resucued for some reason. And not only that, she tells everyone who wants to be rescued they're not going anywere. Really Shauna? What is your problem? You can't force everyone to stay because you said so! So are these girls getting rescued yet in the past timeline or not?

Now is it strange that Melissa ended up marrying Hanna's daughter, and they're the reason her mother is dead? Um, yeah. For sure. But it does really seem like she loves her. Though Shauna is not moved and we see the adult version of her go to an extreme I honestly did not see coming. Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8 managed to shock me. She bites a part of Melissa's arm off and tells her to eat it or she'll tell her family the truth.

Like, ew. We've moved past this Shauna. We're not in the wilderness anymore. Just like Melissa says, WTF!? Shauna needs to start reevaluating her choices because there's a good chance she's going to lose her family if she doesn't calm down.

Tawny Cypress as Taissa in Yellowjackets, episode 3, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

As for Tai, Van is in a really bad condition and Tai was about to go and kill someone else in exchange for Van's life as she believes that's what It wants and could do. But Van has told her time and time again she doesn't want that, so she stops herself. But, Tai's other and darker self comes out and now we don't know what she will do. Ooh!

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8 was another great example of how both the past and present timelines can be equally interesting. This one really brought with it many twists and turns and takes the characters to some shocking places. The past three seasons we've seen them making some very difficult choices, but Shauna and Tai's questionable decisions really start to amp up the stakes in this episode. I think this one might actually be my favorite of the season so far. Episode grade level: A.

Yellowjackets season 3 releases new episodes Fridays on Paramount+ and Sundays on Showtime.