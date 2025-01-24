Yellowjackets season 3 trailer promises a wild Valentine's Day premiere

It's been almost two years since the second season of Yellowjackets debuted, and now we're finally getting the third season very soon! With the way streaming television is working right now, two-year gaps have been the usual. Doesn't mean we like it. Anyway, let's focus on the positive. And that's the fact that the thriller drama is gracing our screens once again this Valentine's Day!

Yellowjackets season 3 premieres Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 on Paramount+. If you choose to watch the show on Showtime instead though, you'll have to wait until Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET for the debut of the 10-episode season. On premiere day, through both platforms, you can expect to see the first two episodes. Yay!

At least we're being gifted with something a little extra special for the nearly two-year wait! The thrilling trailer promises a wild ride for us, though I wasn't expecting anything less. This story is like no other, and I have a feeling the third season is really going to bring it even more than before. Check out the trailer below!

We know the story by now. A team of teen female soccer players got stranded in the wilderness, go crazy as one would being stranded for 19 months, and then there's effects that has on the lives of the survivors 25 years later. While season 2 saw the group of girls facing a harsh winter, now they are in the summer elements.

"But distrust in leadership and tension within the team jeopardize their chances of being rescued," per the synopsis. The video reveals the main group of girls whose stories we've been following since the start, including Sophie, Jasmin, Samantha, and more. And everything teased in the synopsis is clearly in the trailer as well. That fight for power can be dangerous.

There's also no running from you past, and that's really clear when something like this happens. In the present timeline, the Yellowjackets each have their own secrets. What are they hiding from each other and themselves? We'll find out soon!

Who could be blackmailing them as well? So many questions! But one thing is for sure, there's no shortage of drama. The trailer gives us some quick glimpses and first-looks at Hilary Swank, who is playing an undisclosed new character. And Ella Purnell as Jackie is a welcome surprise! Though her character died, this show is all about flashbacks. So it seems her story isn't as over as we thought it was. Ooh!

