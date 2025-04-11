Yellowjackets season 4 hasn't been confirmed yet, but we desperately need it and here's why

I'll be honest. The first half of Yellowjackets season 3 did not impress me at all, and I thought the show was going downhill this season. However, things started to turn around slowly, especially with the heartbreaking death of Coach Scott. It's not just that he died, but the way he suffered leading up to it. And the desperation he was in put so much pressure on Natalie to put him out of his misery.

However, the story has really picked up and it feels like we haven't been able to take a full deep breath week after week! With Melissa killing Van in episode 9, I couldn't imagine how the last episode could surprise me. But, oh it did! The question now is whether there will be more, and do we want it?

As of this writing, Yellowjackets has not been renewed or cancelled by Showtime and Paramount+. So that means we don't know yet if a season 4 is in the cards, pun intended, for the show. Now, is it necessary? Honestly, I think so!

Key Art for Yellowjackets Season 3, featuring, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo credit: Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

How the Yellowjackets season 3 finale sets up a potential season 4

The final episode really focused on Shauna's continued downward spiral, and it all leads to the culmination at the end of her being the Antler Queen that was teased all the way back in the first episode of season 1! It was Shauna, and we've seen how she sort of thrived on power in the past.

Now one could argue her emotions were all over the place suffering the loss of Jackie, her baby, and the postpartum she had to deal with in the wilderness. But something has now shifted in Adult Shauna, and she wants to be queen again. And her headspace is certainly scary.

There's also the fact that Callie is the one who killed Lottie. But right now it doesn't seem like Shauna really cares about her family. Tai and Misty want revenge as they blame Shauna for Van's death, and in the past the girls might finally be going home! So I would love to see a Yellowjackets season 4 to explore all of these cliffhangers, especially the yellowjackets being saved.

It feels like one more season would be good and enough to wrap up the story. We can see what it was like for them to be saved and get to come back home, and how that effected them and made them into the adults they are. Plus, the season 3 finale is called "Full Circle," for a reason. And that has to do with Shauna being the Antler Queen.

So how does her shift in mindset look, and will the surviving characters be able to let go of the wilderness once and for all? What would that look like? There's a good amount to explore, so I do think Yellowjackets season 4 should happen and it could even be the best season yet!

Yellowjackets season 3 is now streaming on Paramount+.