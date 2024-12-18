Yellowstone might be ending, but another Taylor Sheridan series just got renewed

For any Yellowstone fans out there still slightly in mourning after the season 5 finale aired in December 2024, Paramount+ just shared some exciting news out of the Taylor Sheridan television universe that will help make the moment a little bit better.

On Dec. 18, Paramount+ announced that the Sheridan co-created crime thriller Mayor of Kingstown has officially been renewed for season 4. Jeremy Renner will be back as Mike McLusky in the series, which concluded season 3 in August 2024. According to Paramount+'s press release, the show ranked No. 1 on the streamer and reached 8.8 million households throughout its run in season 3.

The series takes place in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan as the McLusky family keeps the peace in the company town as incarceration runs rampant. In season 3, Kingstown and its resident endure explosions, the Russian mob entering the city, and a drug war taking over both sides of the prison. Meanwhile, Mike receives an unexpected blast from the past that tries to stand in his way.

Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in episode 1, season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown streaming on Paramount+, 2024 | Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount +

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 is happening

As of the Mayor of Kingstown season 4 renewal news in December 2024, Paramount+ hasn't indicated when production will begin or teased a potential release window. However, we can anticipate a likely release sometime in 2025, potentially in the summer or fall based on its past production and release patterns.

According to Variety, a writers' room had opened for Mayor of Kingstown season 4 back in October since Paramount+ was expecting to renew the series. It's a common practice for streaming series to start up a writer's room on the next season prior to a formal renewal. That's all to say that the writers have likely broken a decent amount of season 4's stories before the end of the year.

The first season filmed for about five months between May and October 2021 for an eventual release between November 2022 and January 2022. The second season was renewed in February 2022, began filming in June 2022, and premiered in January 2023. The third season, which contended with Renner's health issues, was renewed in September 2023, began filming in January 2024, and started streaming in June 2024.

Based on the cycles of the previous two seasons, filming began about four months after the renewals were announced, which means production on season 4 could begin in April and could last up to five month before making its premiere likely sometime in fall 2025. Obviously, these are all merely predictions, and we'll be sure to share more details as their announced.

Mayor of Kingstown has much more firm future plans than Sheridan's other popular series Yellowstone, which concluded season 5 and potentially the proper series. While a sixth season isn't expected, there's a spinoff in the works with series stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser reprising their roles. Hopefully, Sheridan fans won't have to wait much longer for both the Yellowstone spinoff and Mayor of Kingstown season 4.

