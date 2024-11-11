Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 recap: Desire Is All You Need
By Shay McBryde
Yellowstone is finally back after nearly two years of patience from fans. Some impatience, but what do you expect?
The audience has been longing for Montana’s first family to bless our screens again. Taylor Sheridan’s writing never disappoints. Along with the jam-packed action and thrilling drama, Sunday nights have not been the same without it. The Duttons thrive off love and continue through the years to persevere over their enemies. Will they be able to escape from the tyranny yet again?
The most heavily awaited premiere of 2024 started out with Lloyd walking from the barn and looking out at the ranch. The long-time cowboy has seen the best and worst the ranch has to offer. He appeared overcome with emotion as if he feared what was to come. Not just for the future of the ranch but the family he’s become so fond of throughout the years.
The beauty of Montana is still so unmatched. Even in the darkest hours, it gives hope. But that hope is quickly diminished by what comes next. For what seems like an eternity fans have been speculating about the fate of John Dutton, and all those fears came to a stopping point. The truth has been revealed and the legend that is John Dutton has come to an end.
Beth Dutton gets out of the car in a panic at the Governor’s mansion. Detectives and police swarm the area and Beth fears the worst. Not only does she fear it, but she senses that her father is no longer on this earth.
When Kayce and Beth enter, all those fears are soon realized. There is blood all over the walls and on John’s sheets. His body lies in another room where a forensic team is taking evidence. The patriarch of the family lies motionless in his t-shirt and boxers.
Move over Meryl Streep
The acting by Kelly Reilly in this episode is phenomenal. Everything you’d imagine Beth would feel for her father in this time of tragedy comes pouring out onto the screen. The emotion, screams, terror, and anger Reilly hits every mark. With John now gone, Beth impeccably outshines everyone else.
It was a sight even Kayce didn’t want to see. He tries to hold Beth back from it, but she needed to know for sure. It’s not long before she collapses onto the stairs, embraced by the one good brother she has left. She knows it was Jamie. She doesn’t know how or why, but she knows he was the man behind it.
When the news reaches back to Jamie, he acts stunned and nearly heartbroken. Though, I’m not sure why. He was the man trying to get his father impeached so he could take the office of his dreams. Not only that, but he was the one in a deal with Sarah Atwood to murder the man.
Time of death 3:53
John Dutton died at 3:53 a.m. and the cause of death is listed as a suicide. Jamie can’t believe it. And he honestly shouldn’t.
At first, I didn’t know if it was a show he was putting on, or if he had genuine guilt behind it. When he whispers the news to Lynelle she urges Jamie not to tell the public that in the press conference. Lynelle of course is oblivious when she asks if Jamie believes it was suicide. Seems strange for a woman who had a romantic relationship with John to even ask that question.
Beth knows more than anyone what Jamie is capable of. Which is why she knows he did this. Kayce has not seen Jamie in his most vicious moments, she has. Not only did Jamie kill the man, but he also killed everything John has ever done. Every achievement. Every moment. All that he left them. Out of vengeance and his weird form of justice because he thought he was wronged.
The love a father
Rip still had his heartwarming moments that would make all the women swoon. Upon traveling to Texas, Rip and the other cowboys were letting the horses out. And when a family came up on them, he sweetly picked up their little boy to let them pet his horse.
Later on in the episode, we see Rip picking up a bit for Lloyd and spots some pristine old-fashioned spurs. The spurs were made by the one and only Billy Clapper who gladly lets Rip take them knowing he’d need them out on the Texas plains. I think he sought them out as a gift for Carter. How can you not love that big-hearted tall drink of water?
Kayce and Monica have a new home to call their own at the East Camp. If you remember back earlier in season 5, John and Monica had a talk about moving there. He asked Monica, knowing she was the one who wore the pants in their relationship. John wanted his son close but far enough away so they could have a sense of safety and normalcy.
Monica is completely in love with it. It’s secluded and far enough away from the ranch for it to feel like their own. Tate is even in agreement as he slams his parents for going overboard with the displays of affection. It’s good to see Kayce and Monica finally in a place of peace and happiness after all their heartache in the first half of season 5.
As the episode carries on, it becomes evident Sarah Atwood is behind the real cause of John’s death. She has a meeting to discuss the aftermath of the plan. Suicide is their best option. Sarah doesn’t know if the public will buy this. He’s never had problems with mental illness and John has never been a quitter all his life. Caroline Warner created the monster that Beth will have to slay.
Welcome to Texas boys…and Teeter
Meanwhile, in Texas, half the bunkhouse boys show up at the 6666 ranch with Rip, and they waste no time busting Jimmy’s balls. It feels like old times again. I think the audience could have done without multiple scenes of being told what names were politically correct. We already know that. It doesn’t appear to be a very cowboy conversation.
I am not sure we all wanted to know that Gator had a nice collection of Vaseline. We should really know less about each other.
It was your dream, not mine
More truths are revealed when Sarah and Jamie are face to face. On come Jamie’s crocodile tears. I think all fans collectively rolled their eyes at this. He is once again trying to act like the innocent party that was not privy to Sarah’s order. Let’s not forget, Jamie is the one who wanted his father to pay the ultimate cost. Sarah Atwood offered to aid in that plan. Now when the deed is done, he is so shocked and offended. Spare us all with the fabricated emotion.
If there were anybody’s words I didn’t think I would stand behind, it was Sarah’s. However, she was completely accurate in saying this is what Jamie wanted. He had so much hatred for John the father who “abandoned” him, so he used Sarah for the resources she had. Now when he’s on the cusp of everything he wanted, he tries to pull back when his conscience gets the best of them. That in a nutshell, is the most aggravating thing about Jamie. He can’t pick a side, and when he attempts to, he goes shifting back.
We finally got a glimpse of Rainwater and Mo who looked very concerned about the pipeline being built under the water. I thought this was something Lynelle and Rainwater were fighting against together. Can Lynelle still be trusted without John’s input? Not all signs point to yes.
Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Walker was made for this
This season was definitely made for Walker. It was great seeing the boys with Teeter out in west with Texas’ best. Walker knows the area, and I’ve never seen him look more free. By some miracle, he hasn’t even annoyed Rip yet.
I do love the Quanah Parker mention from Walker. He was never a chief but was appointed by the government as principal chief of the entire Comanche Nation. Walker then goes on to talk about how some of the greatest pioneers and settlers walked this great Texas land. He has such love and admiration for those who came before him. It was a joy to see a light in his eyes I’ve never seen before.
If you were wondering who will be inheriting the ranch, and you guessed Tate, you would be right. Kayce is the executor, but the biggest problem is worrying about Jamie trying to revoke the conservation agreement. Kayce in no way believes his father committed suicide. Beth knows he didn’t. The lone daughter believes without a shadow of a doubt Jamie did this in some way shape or form. It wasn’t a solo act. He doesn’t have the guts for it.
Beth pushes Kayce into calling the state police. When the cause of death is officially confirmed, more suspicions arise. The transponder to the surveillance is mysteriously down at John’s time of death. Beth urges Kayce to go and look Jamie in the eyes for the truth and when he gets it to come home and help her decide how to kill him. At this point, it’s inevitable. Now that the King is dethroned a hero must rise from the ashes.
With just 5 episodes left you won’t want to miss what’s to come for the first family of Montana. Tune in next Sunday at 8 p.m ET on Paramount Network to see what wild ride awaits.