Yellowstone season 5 episode 12 recap: Counting Coup
By Shay McBryde
Now that Sarah Atwood is out of the way all eyes remain on Jamie in episode 12 of Yellowstone. Last week he started to unravel and this week all the walls are closing in on the Dutton who destroyed it all.
Counting coup is the warrior tradition of winning a prestige battle against an enemy. It’s a way to show bravery in the face of an enemy. A form of intimidation to make your enemy succumb to you in defeat in hopes you will not have to kill them, which makes all the sense in the world for Jamie. Kayce Dutton is on the verge of realizing who Sarah Atwood hired. We know he doesn’t want to kill Jamie, unlike Beth, but we don’t know how far Jamie is willing to go once the wolf has him cornered.
The episode opens up Colby and Teeter get to share a phone call. He gives Teeter those three little words. Those two love each other way more than they let on. Colby makes light of it of course, but his face tells another story. Next to Rip and Beth, they are the most likable couple on the show. She talks about the big plans she has for the future. Hopefully, when it’s all said and done we will get to see more of her in the future.
Lloyd and Carter talk about what could become of Yellowstone and where they would go from there if a new owner came along and Lloyd's plan is to cut and run if a billionaire comes in. Rip orders them to start saddling up the horses to sell. They have to sell everything in order to save the business. The ranch is trying everything they can to keep the land. Therefore, everything else must go.
Jimmy has come a long long way but Travis still loves to bust his balls. He is now trying to be a horse trainer which seems a little crazy as he can barely handle his own. Travis takes it upon himself to sell the Yellowstone horses and has to be the bearer of bad news to Jimmy who still doesn’t know about John Dutton’s death. He gets a week off to grieve or do whatever he needs to do to process it.
Travis is one of the most heartless people in all of Texas but gives Jimmy some good advice. He needs to take it in and then outrun it. Jimmy also knows John is a cowboy and he wouldn’t want them missing any work over them. As much as I love Jimmy, I would have liked to see some other people get the news about John’s passing over him. This season has skipped over so many potentially great scenes.
Jamie’s time has come to a head
The detectives begin to question Jamie. The walls are closing in on him. They know Sarah Atwood was in town for business and it’s not going to take long for them to figure out that Sarah was very much hired to take down the Dutton’s. The detectives don’t have a warrant but Jamie’s behavior is oddly suspicious. Now he has become a suspect in his father’s murder, all he had to do was abide by their requests but his arrogant attitude has put him in a position of no return. When the cops leave to go get a warrant, he immediately starts getting rid of any evidence that could come back to haunt him.
Monica and Beth, a very unlikely pair, put together a breakfast. The detective calls letting Kayce know he’s refusing to cooperate. Kayce doesn’t know what Jamie had to do with John’s death, but he thinks Sarah Atwood had everything to do with it. He has no sympathy for Jamie anymore, though. He put himself there whether he called for the kill or not. The only problem is what Jamie knows. He could become detained and sing like a canary. A man who knows all the Dutton secrets could take down the kingdom.
The whole world is watching. Jamie is in the blast zone. Kayce Dutton thinks they should let the law handle it. He’s already being surrounded. Beth, on the other hand, knows what has to be done. They will have to take him down before he causes any more damage to the family, the ranch, or its future.
Yellowstone season 5 episode 12 ending explained
Back in Texas, they are rounding up pieces of the herd to start selling. It was a nice ride for Teeter and Walker while it lasted. I’m not sure how I like the plot going on in this story. All that work and money to lease land in Texas to just leave before they barely got started.
Carter gets himself in trouble with the man-eater horse after trying to get it some water. Colby comes to his rescue but ends up getting kicked in the torso. When the man-eater is about to trample him Carter comes in with a shotgun. But it's too late. He took a shot to his chest that he couldn't come back from. Unfortunately, the horse isn’t the only one down for the count. Another day another loss on the Yellowstone ranch.
In Texas, Rip calls Ryan with a word about his best friend's death. Whatever future is meant for Teeter is one without her love in it. Watching Teeter break down over the news was gut-wrenching. I don’t know why Taylor Sheridan had to go this route after everything Teeter and Colby have already been through to protect the ranch.
Colby did get to go out a hero but I’m really disappointed in how this season is ending so far.
Kayce and Tate talk about burying John and Colby in the cemetery. He wonders where his father would want to be buried. Kayce lets him know he just wants to be close to him. A light bulb goes off in Kayce’s head and he calls Cade. Now he knows what to do and needs his help. It comes with a risk but what will the reward be?
Beth comes into the bunkhouse to pack up Colby’s things. Lloyd shows her the way assuring her there’s no rush to clear his things out. However, his mother wants his things. Just a few books and some gear are all that’s left of who she brought into this world.
Carter is not handling the guilt well after being saved by Colby. Beth starts explaining all the things she did in life that she was ashamed of. It’s nice to see Beth and Carter have their connection grow deeper. We haven’t gotten a scene of them in so long. Carter may be feeling a world full of guilt but Beth is grateful he did it. She lets him know he needs to honor his sacrifice. She will stick around for the night in case he needs to be around his family. When he says he doesn’t have one with a smile Beth simply states, “Sure you do.”
On the other end, Rip is bottling up his emotions about losing Colby just so soon after losing John. He wasn’t just another wrangler, he was family. Beth begs to know what he needs to deal with his pain and guilt, but all he needs is his time and her. He wishes he could have been the one to protect Carter, but he also knows this is a dangerous job. A job that could easily kill him too someday. A job that probably will.
Kayce now knows what needs to be done. He bids Monica a farewell for the night and promises he is doing this for them not for what’s best for the ranch.
After a soccer game, Kayce jumps into Grant’s car and points his gun at his daughter. She of course has no clue what her father does for a living. Maybe a step too far but he has to show a man like him he means business. And he will kill every last person in his family if he takes any more steps toward the Duttons. He knows everything about him and his life. I'm not sure they made so much of a truce as an open-ended threat. Kayce now has the upper hand. He has won and counted the coup.
