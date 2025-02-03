Yes, there's a new episode of When Calls the Heart this week, but it's on early!

Every year when the Super Bowl rolls around, the event's focus pulling can create confusion for television fans. Will our favorite shows still air on the same Sunday night as the big game? Sometimes, certain shows air as planned but stream early, while some shows sit the bench until the following week. But what's going to happen with the next episode of When Calls the Heart?

Hearties, you don't have to worry! As announced during the airing of When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 5, there will still be a new episode during Super Bowl weekend. Hallmark Channel isn't holding the hit series back and postponing the sixth episode for the following week. However, there's a slight catch! Season 12 episode 6 will be dropping early. Find out when and how to watch!

When Calls the Heart | Courtesy of Hallmark Channel

When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 6 premiere date

Hallmark Channel's official website confirms When Calls the Heart season 12 episode 6 airs on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 10/9c p.m. on Hallmark. Make sure to set your reminders now! This week's episode won't be airing on Sunday night and it's on one hour later than the show's usual 9 p.m. ET timeslot. The episode airs following the premiere of the new movie The Wish Swap.

If you aren't able to catch the special airing of the all-new When Calls the Heart episode on Saturday night, new episodes of the show are also available to stream on Peacock as well as on the network's streaming service Hallmark+ the next day. A membership to Hallmark+ costs either $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, but that gives you access to all your favorite Hallmark content, including every season of WCTH.

In place of When Calls the Heart on Sunday night, Hallmark Channel will be airing a marathon of fellow original series The Way Home, which begins at 4 p.m. ET and continues until 10 p.m. when the movie Fourth Down and Love begins. It's an apt movie to air on Super Bowl Sunday. If you're not going to watch the game, then the marathon and movie are a great option.

Following episode 6, which is titled "When Autumn Leaves Begin to Fall," season 12 will have reached the halfway point. But don't worry! There are still six more episodes to go in the 12-episode season. After it's brief move to Saturday night for the Super Bowl, the episodes will return to Sunday nights in its usual timeslot with episode 7. The season finale will likely air sometime in March.

Check out the season 12 episode 6 synopsis via Hallmark, and Watch a preview of the new episode in the video below!

"When Allie and Oliver discover a threat, Rosemary invites the kids to debate Lucas on the radio. Bill interrogates a suspect with an old friend's help. Elizabeth fights a cold."

Watch When Calls the Heart on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark+.