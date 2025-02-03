4 new releases to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (Feb. 3-9)

January has finally ended, which means there's a whole new month of television shows to enjoy on streaming services. While many of the most popular shows of the moment continue airing new episodes weekly, February 2025 brings along with it a fresh crop of new releases. It might be a much shorter month, but that doesn't mean there's fewer shows to binge-watch!

The first week of February 2025 happens to be a pretty busy one, with Netflix dropping two highly anticipated series, including the based on a true-ish story miniseries Apple Cider Vinegar and the latest season of the fan-favorite romantic drama series Sweet Magnolias. On top of those two surefire Netflix hits, Prime Video and Tubi both debut new comedies you have to check out.

Wondering what's new on streaming this week and worth adding to your watch list? We're cluing you in on the four biggest new releases arriving on Netflix and beyond during the week of Feb. 3, beginning below with the limited series everyone will be talking about, Apple Cider Vinegar.

Apple Cider Vinegar. Kaitlyn Dever as Belle in Apple Cider Vinegar | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Apple Cider Vinegar premieres on Netflix

Ready for a binge-watch that will have you gripped, shocked, and totally beside yourself? Get ready for Netflix to debut Apple Cider Vinegar on Feb. 6. It's not just a bitter liquid, it's also the unbelievable true-ish story of a health and wellness influencer who ran a scam to help "cure" people of their ailments. Needless to say, she was selling snake oil.

Emmy Award nominee Kaitlyn Dever leads the series that also stars Alycia Debnam-Carey and Aisha Dee. Apple Cider Vinegar strikes a similar chord to Netflix's popular miniseries Inventing Anna, which also dealt with crimes and scams and starred a wildly talented leading actress. If you loved one, you'll love the other. Add the six-episode series to your watch list this week!

Clean Slate debuts on Prime Video

Somehow, Laverne Cox hasn't been the lead of her own television series, but that's all changing on Feb. 6 with the release of her Amazon Prime Video comedy series Clean Slate. The series comes from the iconic late sitcom producer Norman Lear and stars Cox as Desiree, a trans woman who returns home after many years to reconnect with her father Harry (George Wallace).

Desiree's homecoming to her hometown in Alabama brings a lot of baggage, as this is the first time she's meeting her father after transitioning. It's a comedy of errors in a lot of ways as Harry gets to know his daughter and Desiree lives and works with her dad. There's also some romance in store for Desiree! Clean Slate's the perfect starring vehicle for Cox and a hilarious and heartwarming treat.

Heather Headley, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, and Brooke Elliott in Sweet Magnolias season 4 | Courtesy of Netflix/© 2025 Netflix, Inc.

Sweet Magnolias season 4 returns on Netflix

Prepare your margarita glasses, break out the chips and salsa, and get ready to pour it out! This week, Sweet Magnolias finally makes its way back to Netflix after a nearly two-year break. The long wait for this show surely makes the heart grow fonder, but we don't have any longer to wait for Sweet Magnolias season 4. Set your reminders for the premiere on Feb. 6!

In season 4, the titular trio are still facing everything life throws at them together. They're stronger than ever after the challenges their friendship endured in season 3, and they're ready to celebrate. For the first time, Sweet Magnolias rings in the holidays in season 4, complete with Halloween all the way through Christmas. How could it get much sweeter than that?!

Nico Santos, Lauren Graham in The Z-Suite on Tubi | Courtesy of Tubi

The Z-Suite arrives on Tubi

Lauren Graham, oh, how we have missed you on our screens! Of course, she's never really left, because Gilmore Girls fans tend to keep our favorite show running on a loop each year. But it's been a minute since the actress and best-selling author has starred in a new show. Well, Graham's back on Feb. 6 with her new Tubi original comedy series The Z-Suite.

Graham stars as Monica Marks, a recently disgraced advertising executive who finds herself and fellow exec Doug (Nico Santos) sacked and replaced by a team of Gen Z employees. Before long, an all-out war of the generations ensues. The series premieres with two episodes with weekly episodes following thereafter. Don't miss Tubi's first foray into scripted series!