You heard right! That was Christina Perri singing in the Sweetpea finale on Starz
If you're an Ella Purnell and Christina Perri fan, then our two worlds have just collided in the Sweetpea finale on Starz! Who would have thought, but it was definitely a nice surprise to hear my favorite artist crooning, you guessed it, "Sweet Pea" as the end credits started rolling.
This is Perri's lullaby cover version for her third daughter, Pixie Rose, which is part of the "Songs for Pixie" album. It's such a sweet gift as the singer has created an album for each of her daughters - her firstborn Carmella, Rosie who unfortunately was stillborn, and her youngest, Pixie. Listen to the full version of the song below!
Those of you who are also avid fellow fans of the "A Thousand Years" singer and songwriter may have immediately recognized the song once it started playing at the end of the last episode of Sweetpea. Though the tune has two completely different meanings - Perri is serenading her daughter to go to sleep while the Starz series is about Rhiannon Lewis, nicknamed sweetpea.
And it turns out she really isn't very sweet when she discovers a desire to kill. Yup. We're going to keep this spoiler free for those of you planning to watch the finale on the Starz channel tonight. But let's just say the cheerful tune has an eery feel to it based on the bloody cliffhanger we're left with as the camera zooms in on Rhiannon's face. That doesn't mean it doesn't fit though. Strangely it does, and the tone it provides works.
As I mentioned above, this was a really neat surprise for those of us who have been enjoying the show and are fans of Perri as well. I immediately recognized her voice, and I'm glad the series went with this version of the song. Perri covers the tune that was originally performed by Amos Lee. Be sure to give that one a listen as well! What did you think of this fun surprise?
Sweetpea is now streaming on Starz.