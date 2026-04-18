You need to see this Brazilian crime thriller exclusive to HBO

Among the most revered movies of the twenty-first century is one known as Cidade de Deus, released in 2002 and titled City of God per its English translation. It was adapted by Braulio Mantovani from a Paulo Lins novel of the same name, with Katia Lund and Fernando Mereilles directing the motion picture.

Soon after its critically acclaimed release, Brazilian actress Alice Braga received widespread recognition, and within a few more years, it was off to the races of surefire superstardom. That wasn’t the case for Alexandre Rodriguez, the original movie’s lead actor.

Though known by hardcore fans as a world-class performer, Alexandre Rodriguez was reportedly driving for Uber before reprising his role of Rocket—now also known as Firecracker—in Cidade de Deus: A Luta Não Para (2024), announced by Warner Bros. Discovery on May 28, 2024.

What is City of God about?

Also known by its English title City of God: The Fight Rages On, it’s a well-made miniseries that’s set twenty years after the events of the original, game-changing movie by Katia Lund and Fernando Meirelles. Consisting of six episodes, The Fight Rages On features a brilliant performance from Alexandre Rodriguez, who’s developed the character Buscape into an icon of Brazilian pop culture.

He’s the show’s star, though a few more actors are undoubtedly worth noting. Look, for instance, at Thiago Martins and Roberta Rodriguez as they reprise their roles of Denice, respectively. Another actor from the miniseries should undoubtedly be touched on, as Kiko Marques reprises the Cabeção character.

All of these Brazilian performers play prominent parts in the plot, but really, this show revolves around the character portrayed by Alexandre Rodriguez, opening with Rocket’s signature voiceover as he discusses the tenacity of his hometown favela, the notorious City of God.

Even after his many accomplishments in the realm of photojournalism, Wilson “Rocket” Rodriguez is drawn back to the titular location with an undying desire to document its happenings. He managed to escape the city in which most of his friends were killed, but now that he's returned to its depths of Cidade de Deus, this endearing lead character is once again faced with several critical scenarios.

Dealing with hard-hitting themes

Women take a larger role in this wonderful sequel miniseries, with episode two introducing a reporter who’s looking into police corruption within the City of God. She’s played by Eli Ferreira, a wonderful actress who deserves worldwide renown just like her many lesser-known co-stars.

A couple of performers have made waves in the industry, such as Andréia Horta and Marcos Palmeira, but neither of those names is likely to sound familiar to international audiences. Quite a shame, as they both perform to absolute perfection in City of God: The Fight Rages On.

Episode three deals with firearms and violence in a fashion that harkens back to the realistic set pieces of the original movie counterpart. The miniseries format by no means undermines the showrunner’s adherence to story structure, as everything moves along at a wonderful pace thanks to some thrilling plot points that bring to light intricate arcs of development.

City of God is an all-time great of the medium

Scriptwriters, directors, actors—each of these groups pulled off what seemed to be impossible: living up to the legacy of an all-time great movie. But from editors to cinematographers, it’s worth noting that everyone attached is firing on all cylinders as if partaking in a shootout in the infamous favela.

By the time episode four rolls around, these characters will have become firmly ingrained in the audience’s headspace thanks to thought-out dynamics that are replete with tantalizing dialogue and brilliant performances. There isn’t a single dull exchange between a given set of characters, but that isn’t just by virtue of well-written dialogue or world-class acting.

Plot points are perfectly paced through a strict adherence to story structure, leaving audiences on tenterhooks at the end of a given episode. Gunfights provide tangible elements of suspense, while Buscapé and his daughter make meaningful themes swell to the surface of rhythmic and introspective dialogue. Humor, of course, plays a part as well, with this miniseries running the perfect gamut of tone and emotion.

Military police become involved with the gang war by the onset of episode five, bringing about further topics of a sociopolitical nature. In the season finale, story arcs wrap up in a fashion that leaves fans on tenterhooks for the subsequent set of episodes. Underlying messages of appropriation and professionalism will raise the audience’s eyebrows, while themes of love and family will bring a few tears to their eyes.

There's, of course, an emphasis on cinematography with unique POV shots, frenzied camera movements, and jump cuts in editing, all combining to create a chaotic energy that reflects the eponymous favela’s state of disarray. What’s more, there’s also an overarching visual flair thanks to grand establishing shots and attention to set design.

It’s a highly technical affair and one that was widely acclaimed by critics, who also focused on a talented troupe of actors as a highlight of the show. Released on HBO as one of their many exclusive series, City of God: The Fight Rages On received tremendous acclaim from industry pundits, and showcases the staying power of the property in general.

While season two was greenlit on August 30, 2024, there hasn't been much information released ever since that announcement. Here's hoping season two comes to fruition.