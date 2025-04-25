You season 5 definitely earns its TV-MA age rating (Parents guide)

If you've watched previous seasons of You on Netflix, then you know that the story is heavy and can be a bit intense because we're so in the head of serial killer, Joe Goldberg. It's not always an easy watch, especially with how obsessed Joe becomes with the women he supposedly loves. And so with the fifth and final season now streaming, you might be wondering if You season 5 is any different for a younger audience.

I would say, definitely be wary as You season 5 is rated TV-MA. This age rating is given to television shows that contain scenes and subject matter that's too mature for those who are under 17 years old. If you head to the show's page on Netflix, the streamer warns of language, sex, smoking, substances, suicide, and violence.

Sometimes depending on what's happening, a series could have a mature age rating but some material could be a bit more mild compared to perhaps what many teens know and experience in school. However when it comes to You, I really do think you should be a bit cautious before letting younger teens watch it. Here's some of what you can expect. Be aware there's mild spoilers below.

You. (L to R) Charlotte Ritchie as Kate Lockwood, Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 505 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Language and sex: Overall, there isn't swearing in every scene or anything like that. But some more mature and crude words are used, especially when certain characters get angry or scared. Some of those refer to certain parts of the male anatomy, f-ing is used, and others throughout. When it comes to sex, there's a couple of graphic sex scenes in episode 5 and one that almost happens in the finale. Two characters also talk about some of their fantasies, and another pleasures themselves while reading parts of written text.

Violence: There's quite a bit of violence in the show overall, and in season 5 as well. From the get go, a character is choked to death and to hide that it's a murder, the victim is hanged to make it look like it's a suicide. There's also Joe's glass cage that he places his victims in after kidnapping them. His whole mindset is revolved around stalking and obsession. There's also bloody scenes, the use of guns and weapons, and even one character plants a key into their arm, and takes it out later with blood all over.

So overall in my opinion, I think the language and sex isn't going to be anything new to the older teens at least. But, you do still want to be mindful of these elements based on your comfort level. As for the violence. Again, it doesn't get too graphic compared to other shows. But the finale is pretty up there and feels like a horror movie a bit. So I do think maybe 16 and 17 year olds can handle it, though be very mindful of the TV-MA rating for them, and for the younger ones.

You season 5 is now streaming on Netflix.