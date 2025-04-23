You won't be able to watch this Hallmark staple on Peacock anymore

There's some unfortunate news to share with Hearties and other fans of Hallmark Channel shows. Even though When Calls the Heart season 13 has already been confirmed and will premiere in 2026, your streaming options for the upcoming season, as well as past seasons, will be much more limited than they have been in recent years. Hallmark's content will be leaving Peacock.

TV Line shared the news on April 22 that Hallmark Channel shows and movies, including hits like When Calls the Heart, The Way Home, and a wide range of Christmas movies, will be pulled from Peacock on May 1, 2025. The Hallmark Channel library has been available on the NBCUniversal streaming service since 2022, but the partnership has come to an end after three years.

The likely reason behind Hallmark and Peacock parting ways has to do with Hallmark Channel now having its own streaming service, Hallmark+, where fans can watch their favorite shows and movies. Having the content available on other streaming services, while providing great exposure for the titles and making them available to a wider audience, isn't doing much to promote Hallmark+ subscriptions.

When Calls the Heart. Photo: Vienna Leacock, Eva Grace Cooper, Erin Krakow | Credit: ©2025 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Ricardo Hubbs

When Calls the Heart won't be available on Peacock anymore

Unfortunately, Hearties only have, as of this writing, one more week to watch When Calls the Heart on Peacock. The streamer has had seasons 8-12 available to stream, and that includes the most recent season that just finished its run in March. In the future, it's likely that if you're not watching live on Hallmark Channel, you will have to stream season 13 and beyond on Hallmark+.

In the past, Hallmark Channel content has been available to stream on Netflix. When Calls the Heart, Chesapeake Shores, Good Witch, and others have called Netflix home prior to the Peacock deal. The streamer has even added some of the network's most popular romantic comedy movies in recent years.

Obviously, it would be idea for fans if Hallmark content could land a streaming deal with a streamer like Netflix again. But a $7.99 monthly ($79.99 annual) subscription to Hallmark+, which also offers a free trial period, might be the best bet.

Hallmark has had some pushback on their streaming service from fans, after the company intended to make original series The Way Home exclusive to Hallmark+ ahead of a traditional cable run later on down the line. They ended up changing course and aired the series on cable first.

Now that Hallmark has renewed both The Way Home and When Calls the Heart, and there's no longer a deal with Peacock in play, it will be interesting to see the release plans for both shows next year.

Watch When Calls the Heart and more Hallmark Channel shows on Hallmark+.