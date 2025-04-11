When to watch Jon Hamm in new episodes of Your Friends and Neighbors

There's a new friend and neighbor moving into our watch list and it's none other than Emmy Award-winner Jon Hamm. The erstwhile Don Draper and recent The Morning Show and Landman star leads the new Apple TV+ dark crime comedy Your Friends and Neighbors, and it's the intriguing show you have to add to your watch list this spring. It's really serving up a good time!

Your Friends and Neighbors comes from Banshee and Warrior creator Jonathan Tropper and I, Tonya and Cruella director Craig Gillespie, who infuse the series with the sarcastic sheen necessary to make Hamm's down-on-his-luck businessman and divorcee pop off the screen. Thanks to the energy all three bring to the show, you will be hooked from the very first episode.

Jon Hamm in Your Friends and Neighbors on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple

What time is Your Friends and Neighbors released on Apple TV+?

The series made its premiere on Friday, April 11 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes of the nine-episode first season. After the series premiere, only one episode will be released weekly until the season finale on Friday, May 30. Even though Apple TV+ markets the show as being released on Fridays, viewers in the United States can watch the show Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Here's more Your Friends and Neighbors release times based on U.S. time zones:

East Coast: 9 p.m. ET on Thursdays

West Coast: 6 p.m. PT on Thursdays

Central Time: 8 p.m. CT on Thursdays

Mountain Time: 7 p.m. MT on Thursdays

As mentioned above, following the two-episode premiere on April 11, Apple TV+ will then move to a one episode weekly release cadence for Your Friends and Neighbors. Sure, most of us would love to binge-watch all nine episodes all at once, especially after that death tease in episode 1, but weekly releases allow for word of mouth to grow and the show to build a bigger audience. Besides, we're going to want to experience and savor this this one.

Below we shared when every episode, which are about 45-50 minutes long, will drop on Apple TV+ along with the episode titles that have been revealed so far:

Episode # Episode Title Release Date Episode 1 "This Is What Happens" Friday, April 11 Episode 2 "Deuce" Friday, April 11 Episode 3 "Theoretical Herpes" Friday, April 18 Episode 4 "Literal Dragons" Friday, April 25 Episode 5 "This Tourist Has Balls" Friday, May 2 Episode 6 "The Things You Lost Along the Way" Friday, May 9 Episode 7 "The First Honest Thing" Friday, May 16 Episode 8 TBA Friday, May 23 Episode 9 TBA Friday, May 30

In the series, Jon Hamm plays Andrew "Coop" Cooper, a businessman and father who's not having much luck in life these days. After a fling, Coop loses his hedge fund manager job and all its financial perks, leaving him saddled with a lot of expenses for his ex-wife Mel (Amanda Peet), teenage daughter Tori (Isabel Gravitt), and teenage son Hunter (Donovan Colan). The loss of his job adds to his misfortune, as he and Mel divorced after she cheated on him with his friend Nick (Mark Tallman).

He comes up with a seemingly foolproof plan to pay for his new house and his former home his family lives in by dipping into the homes of his old neighbors. Living in a wealthy area allows for folks to put their guard down as far as security, and as Coop thinks, will rich people really miss one of their many luxury watches? However, once he stars stealing from the rich to make some money, he wanders into tricky territory, which seemingly results in the potential murder from the opening scene.

Check out the official synopsis via Apple TV+:

"After being fired in disgrace, a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from his neighbors’ homes in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined."

If you're not obsessed from the minute you start watching Your Friends and Neighbors, and further hooked by Jon Hamm's exciting performance as Coop, then keep watching until you are. There have been so many great new shows released so far in 2025, and this one's definitely among them. I'll be watching week after week to see how Coop manages his latest "business" endeavor and what becomes of his romance with Olivia Munn's Sam. Best yet, Apple already announced season 2.

Before tuning in, watch the series trailer in the video below!

Watch Your Friends and Neighbors only on Apple TV+.